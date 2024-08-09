AGL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-09

Complaint redressal system: BISP asks ADB team to advance pilot launch to next month

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 09 Aug, 2024 07:30am

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Amer Ali Ahmad has urged the ADB’s technical team to advance the pilot launch of the complaint redressal system for BISP beneficiaries to next month.

He was presiding over a meeting with the technical team of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on the new Centralised Complaint Management System.

The ADB team presented a detailed briefing to the secretary BISP on the development of the new complaint management system, BISP said on Thursday.

The ADB technical team announced the testing of the system is scheduled for October 2024, with the pilot programme expected to launch in December 2024, the BISP said in a statement.

Additionally, a test trial of the new complaint management system will begin in November 2024, it added.

The secretary BISP requested the ADB team to advance the pilot launch to September 2024, and sought their continued technical and technological support to ensure the smooth functioning of the system, the BISP statement said.

The ADB team assured that they would provide comprehensive technical training to the BISP team to facilitate a successful transition to the new system, added the statement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

