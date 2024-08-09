PNS Yarmook makes a port call in Bahrain

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy's warship, PNS Yarmook, made a port call in Bahrain as part of its Regional Maritime Security Patrol.

Upon its arrival at the Port of Mina Salman, the ship was warmly received by senior officials from the Bahrain Navy and the Pakistani Embassy.

During the visit, the Commanding Officer of PNS Yarmook held significant meetings with Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force, Commander Royal Bahrain Coast Guard, and other senior officials of the Bahrain Navy.

The Commanding Officer also visited the headquarters of the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) and met with the Deputy Commander of the CMF.

These meetings focused on discussions of mutual interest and a reaffirmation of the commitment to enhancing bilateral relations.

In addition, the visit attracted numerous dignitaries, including the Pakistani Ambassador, Commander of the Maritime Coalition Forces, officials from the Bahrain Navy, prominent business figures, members of the Pakistani community, and diplomatic representatives from friendly countries, all of whom toured PNS Yarmook.

Concluding the visit, PNS Yarmook participated in bilateral naval exercises with the Bahrain Navy's warship Al-Manama, the United States Navy's warship USS Daniel Inouye, and Japan's warship JS Samidare.

These exercises aimed to enhance coordination, strengthen mutual relations, and boost the capability for joint operations in the region.

The Pakistan Navy continues to maintain a vigilant presence at sea to monitor national and international maritime routes and trade corridors.

The Navy is actively deployed in the Indian Ocean region to safeguard global maritime trade routes and conduct operations against piracy and drug smuggling.

