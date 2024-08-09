Sharjeel directs authorities to expedite Yellow Line BRT project

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has issued strict instructions to expedite the construction of the Yellow Line BRT. In Karachi, a meeting regarding the Yellow Line BRT was held and progress on the construction was reviewed. Various aspects were discussed in detail, including the commencement of work on the Yellow Line BRT depot and the ongoing construction of the Jam Sadiq Bridge.

Memon instructed all concerned to work on a day-to-day basis to ensure the timely completion of the project and to diligently remove any obstacles causing delays.

On this occasion, World Bank representative Lincoln Flor assured his full support for the project.

He emphasized that all stakeholders must make collective efforts to meet the deadline for the Yellow Line project. He noted that the project is of great importance to the citizens of Karachi and reiterated the Sindh government’s commitment to completing it as soon as possible.

He stated that the Yellow Line BRT will become a reliable and efficient means of transportation, bringing greater convenience to the citizens of Karachi in their daily commutes. Sharjeel stated that the Yellow Line BRT project will help alleviate traffic congestion on Karachi’s busy roads. He highlighted that the Yellow Line BRT will improve the transport system, promote local businesses, and contribute to the economic development of Karachi.

