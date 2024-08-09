AGL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.67%)
AIRLINK 125.25 Increased By ▲ 4.29 (3.55%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
DCL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
DFML 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.96%)
DGKC 82.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 20.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.43%)
FFBL 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.63%)
FFL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
HUBC 143.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.08%)
KOSM 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
NBP 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.3%)
OGDC 139.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
PAEL 26.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
PIBTL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.12%)
PPL 114.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.1%)
PRL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SEARL 58.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.09%)
TOMCL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
TPLP 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
TREET 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
TRG 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.38%)
UNITY 28.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.86%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,245 Decreased By -10.5 (-0.13%)
BR30 25,849 Decreased By -129.2 (-0.5%)
KSE100 78,171 Increased By 296.7 (0.38%)
KSE30 25,010 Increased By 67.7 (0.27%)
Aug 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-09

Sharjeel directs authorities to expedite Yellow Line BRT project

Recorder Report Published August 9, 2024 Updated August 9, 2024 07:48am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has issued strict instructions to expedite the construction of the Yellow Line BRT. In Karachi, a meeting regarding the Yellow Line BRT was held and progress on the construction was reviewed. Various aspects were discussed in detail, including the commencement of work on the Yellow Line BRT depot and the ongoing construction of the Jam Sadiq Bridge.

Memon instructed all concerned to work on a day-to-day basis to ensure the timely completion of the project and to diligently remove any obstacles causing delays.

On this occasion, World Bank representative Lincoln Flor assured his full support for the project.

He emphasized that all stakeholders must make collective efforts to meet the deadline for the Yellow Line project. He noted that the project is of great importance to the citizens of Karachi and reiterated the Sindh government’s commitment to completing it as soon as possible.

He stated that the Yellow Line BRT will become a reliable and efficient means of transportation, bringing greater convenience to the citizens of Karachi in their daily commutes. Sharjeel stated that the Yellow Line BRT project will help alleviate traffic congestion on Karachi’s busy roads. He highlighted that the Yellow Line BRT will improve the transport system, promote local businesses, and contribute to the economic development of Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

World Bank Karachi Sharjeel Inam Memon BRT Karachi transport system Yellow Line bus service Sindh Senior Minister Yellow Line BRT project

Comments

200 characters

Sharjeel directs authorities to expedite Yellow Line BRT project

Ease of doing business, investment: PM approves reform programme

Discos’ FCA for June: Nepra notifies Rs2.56/unit positive adjustment

Poverty and power costs cannot be fully eradicated: PM

Those seeking to create chaos given warning

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to boost business activities, investment

Govt takes much of the credit for decline in food inflation

May 9 violence: IK says won’t apologise as he hasn’t committed any crime

Mobile SIM blocking: KTBA urges FBR to update list on weekly basis

Chenab, Ravi likely to trigger urban flooding

Alleged support for Iran’s weapons programme: US indicts Pakistani among three

Read more stories