KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR31.157 billion and the number of lots traded was 19,867.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 10.510 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 10.365 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.714 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.689 billion), Platinum (PKR 904.722 million), DJ (PKR 886.617 million), Silver (PKR 712.641 million), SP 500 (PKR 419.416 million), Copper (PKR 263.169 million), Japan Equity (PKR 232.802 million), Natural Gas (PKR 203.688 million), Palladium (PKR 194.971 million), Brent (PKR 39.232 million) and Aluminum (PKR 19.983 million). In Agricultural commodities, 33 lots amounting to PKR 79.068 million were traded.

