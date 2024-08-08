Farooq Satter lauded Arif Habib’s efforts to combat global warming

KARACHI: Senior politician and National Assembly member Farooq Sattar has lauded Arif Habib’s comprehensive efforts to combat global warming through extensive tree plantation campaign in Naya Nazimabad.

Farooq Sattar, accompanied by Shahida Kausar Farooq, a distinguished social worker and senior environmentalist, visited the Naya Nazimabad to witness the tree plantation drive and water reservoir. Muhammd Talha President Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana welcomed the guests.

During their visit, Farooq Satter and Shahida Kausar Farooq commended Arif Habib for his forward-thinking approach to urban flooding, highlighting his creation of a large-scale rainwater storage system designed for horticultural use and other applications. They also lauded Arif Habib’s comprehensive efforts to combat global warming, including an extensive tree plantation campaign in Naya Nazimabad, which has significantly contributed to making the community cleaner and greener.

This holistic approach to environmental stewardship was celebrated as a model that other communities should strive to emulate. These types of integrated solutions can foster sustainability and enhance urban living, they added. On the occasion Farooq Satter also planted a tree at Naya Nazimabad.

