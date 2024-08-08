Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 164,606 tonnes of cargo comprising 109,148 of import cargo and 55,458 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 109,148 comprised of 71,145 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,793 tonnes of B Bulk Cargo, 7,114 tonnes of Dap & 25,096 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 55,458 comprised of 39,466 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,466 tonnes of Cement & 13,526 tonnes of Clinkers.

Around, 05 ships namely Dimitris Y, Akij Star, Ccni Angol, Kota Loceng & Semeru berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 07 ships namely, Cma Cgm, Congo, Gfs Ruby, Uru Bhum, Daria, Mt Shalamar & Independent Spirit sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a petroleum product carrier ‘Leader’ left the port on today morning while another chemicals carrier ‘Ginga Liger’ is expected to sail on same day afternoon.

Cargo volume of 145,392 tonnes, comprising 113,380 tonnes imports cargo and 32,012 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,204 Containers (51 TEUs Imports& 1,153 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Qi Lin Zuo and Jipro Neptis & two more ships, Ji Rong and MSC Positano carrying Mogas, Chemicals, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, EVTL, PIBT and QICT respectively on Wednesday 7th August, Meanwhile another Containers ship ‘Maersk Cabo Verde’ is due to arrive at port on Thursday 08th August, 2024.

