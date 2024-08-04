Extension in Raoof’s remand: ATC rejects CTD request

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday rejected the CTD’s request seeking extension in physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary Information Raoof Hasan and send him to jail in a terrorism case.

ATC judge Tahir Abbas Supra, while announcing its reserved judgment dismissed CTD’s request and send Hasan to jail.

Earlier, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) official presented Hasan after the expiry of his one-day physical remand. At the start of the hearing, prosecutor requested the court to extend the physical remand of the accused for another seven days. He argued that remand is required for further investigation of the accused.

Hasan’s counsel Ali Bukhari while objecting to the CTD’s request for an extension in the physical remand of his client said that Hasan has been in the custody of CTD for the last four therefore there is no need of further extension in physical remand.

He requested the court to reject prosecution’s request and send his client to jail.

The court after hearing the arguments rejected prosecution’s request and send Hasan to jail.

The court also issued notices to both parties for August 6 on Hasan’s post-arrest bail application.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024