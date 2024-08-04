AGL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 107.45 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.72%)
BOP 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (14.99%)
DCL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.6%)
DFML 42.13 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
DGKC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.99%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
FFBL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.17%)
FFL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
HUBC 149.25 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.52%)
MLCF 34.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.37%)
NBP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.8%)
OGDC 130.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.93%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.68%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.01%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
TPLP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (9.94%)
TREET 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.08%)
TRG 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
UNITY 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,317 Increased By 90.2 (1.1%)
BR30 25,912 Increased By 432.3 (1.7%)
KSE100 78,226 Increased By 485.7 (0.62%)
KSE30 25,231 Increased By 185.5 (0.74%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-04

Extension in Raoof’s remand: ATC rejects CTD request

Fazal Sher Published 04 Aug, 2024 02:47am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday rejected the CTD’s request seeking extension in physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary Information Raoof Hasan and send him to jail in a terrorism case.

ATC judge Tahir Abbas Supra, while announcing its reserved judgment dismissed CTD’s request and send Hasan to jail.

Earlier, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) official presented Hasan after the expiry of his one-day physical remand. At the start of the hearing, prosecutor requested the court to extend the physical remand of the accused for another seven days. He argued that remand is required for further investigation of the accused.

Hasan’s counsel Ali Bukhari while objecting to the CTD’s request for an extension in the physical remand of his client said that Hasan has been in the custody of CTD for the last four therefore there is no need of further extension in physical remand.

He requested the court to reject prosecution’s request and send his client to jail.

The court after hearing the arguments rejected prosecution’s request and send Hasan to jail.

The court also issued notices to both parties for August 6 on Hasan’s post-arrest bail application.

