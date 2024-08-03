Govt considering importing coal from Kyrgyzstan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is likely to explore the possibility of importing coal from Kyrgyzstan for power generation till power plants are shifted to Thar coal, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

Sharing the details, sources said, Ambassador of Pakistan to Kyrgyz Republic called on Talaibek Baigaziev, Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Energy and discussed cooperation on energy between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The sources said Talaibek while sharing his satisfaction at the resumption of stalled CASA-1000 project expressed optimism that the project would be completed by end 2026.

He also conveyed that Energy Minister of Kyrgyz Republic is interested in a telephone call to his Pakistani counterpart, ie, Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari.

The sources said, during the call, following would be discussed: (i) supply of coal to Pakistan from Kyrgyz Republic; and (ii) supply of electricity from Pakistan to Kyrgyz Republic during winter season through CASA-1000.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during 46 session of Pakistan-Kyrgyz Republic Joint Ministerial Commission the then caretaker Energy Minister Muhammad Ali held a meeting with Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Energy and explored the possibility of importing coal from Kyrgyz Republic to Pakistan. Pakistan side also offered electricity to Kyrgyz Republic in winter season from CASA-1000 network.

A Joint Working Group has also been agreed to hold further discussion on issues discussed between the two Ministers, the sources said, adding that Kyrgyz side has requested to share composition of the Joint Working Group from Pakistan side.

