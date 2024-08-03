RDA inflows hit $8.255bn mark

KARACHI: Gross inflows of Pakistan Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) reached $8.25 billion at the end of June 2024, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Friday.

During the last fiscal year (FY24), on account of RDA Pakistan received gross inflows amounted to $ 1.9 billion from $6.350 billion in June 2023 to reach $ 8.255 billion in June 2024.

According to State Bank, out of total received funds, $1.61 billion has been repatriated while $5.212 billion have been utilized locally. Out of total $ 6.822 repatriated and locally utilised, the net repatriable liability remained at $1.434 billion.

Since the launch of the RDA account; i.e., from Sep 2020 to Jun 2024, total net investments made through RDA was $ 978 million. This included $348 million investment in conventional Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs), $592 million Islamic NPCs and $27 million in the equity market.

Other liabilities under the RDA stood at $31 million with $422 million being balanced in accounts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024