Pakistan Print 2024-08-03

ATC extends physical remand of PTI’s Raoof

Fazal Sher Published 03 Aug, 2024 06:46am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday extended the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary Information Raoof Hasan for one day in a terrorism case.

The ATC judge, Tahir Abbas Supra, while announcing its reserved judgment, extended the physical remand of Hasan for one day.

Earlier, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) official presented Hasan after the expiry of his two-day physical remand.

At the start of the hearing, prosecutor Raja Naveed requested the court to extend the physical remand of the accused for another seven days.

He argued that remand is required for the investigation of the accused about some names as well as probe about details of some accounts.

He said that the accused is not cooperating with the investigators on the pretext of illness.

Hasan’s counsel Ali Bukhari while objecting to the CTD’s request for an extension in the physical remand of his client said that Hasan has been in the custody of CTD for the last three days but progress in the investigation is zero.

Asked from the prosecution what is the role of Hasan in the case, he said that his client had been arrested based on the statement of the main accused.

Bukhari said that nothing had been recovered from Hasan during the investigation. I wonder why they need the remand of Hasan, this is beyond my comprehension, he said, adding that if remand is not necessary then he should be discharged from the case.

The prosecutor alleged that Hasan had financed terrorism. There is no ordinary case against him, he said, adding that this is a terrorism case. Hasan has accepted that he has given money and now he should tell about his link with Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) then no doubt sent him on judicial remand.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

