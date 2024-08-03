Drains overflow after Karachi receives rains

KARACHI: The megacity on Friday spewed out sewage and muck after some rainfall, creating hurdles for the public movement as clouds are covering the skies.

The Met Office has forecast more widespread rains, wind-thunderstorm with some heavy falls for the entire province through August 6. The rainfall also deluged several areas of the megacity.

The major spell with a few downpours is likely to grip the metropolis from August 3 till August 6 with several districts like Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal and Tharparkar.

The rainy weather has already taken over Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kambar Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Naushero Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Ghotki, Sukkur, Sanghar, T.M Khan, T.A Yar, Matiari, Dadu, Jamshoro, Hyderabad and Khairpur Districts Maximum rainfall was recorded in Karachi’s (Keamari 27 mm followed by DHA 19 mm, MOS 14 mm, Masroor Base and Quaidabad 11 mm, each, Orangi and Maymar 10 mm, Jinnah Terminal 8 mm, University Road 7 mm, Faisal Base and Saddar 1 mm each).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024