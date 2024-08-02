AGL 23.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
Aug 02, 2024
Pakistan

Clarification

Published August 2, 2024 Updated August 2, 2024 07:33am

ISLAMABAD: With reference to a news item published on 31st July, 2024 in the daily Business Recorder titled “CDA plans world-class Safari Park with FCDO help”, it is clarified that the preliminary discussion has been taken place between CDA and FCDO in the areas like resource mobilization, asset management, solid waste management and capacity enhancement.

Such collaboration will allow CDA to take infrastructure and development projects in a befitting manner. However, there is no specific proposal underway where FCDO would help CDA in building Safari Park at Islamabad.

CDA plans world-class safari park with FCDO help

It is further highlighted that the discussions are at initial stage where the two organizations are exploring the avenues for enhanced cooperation with realistic workable plan along with timelines. The CDA looks forward to enhanced collaboration with the FCDO to create better facilities for all residents.

