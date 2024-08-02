PDWP approves seven uplift schemes worth Rs9bn

LAHORE: Punjab government has approved seven development schemes worth more than Rs 9 billion here on Wednesday.

In this regard a meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) FY 2024-25 held here in the Planning and Development Complex.

The meeting was presided by the Chairman P&D Board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan in which seven development schemes of roads, and P&S HC sectors were approved with an estimated cost of Rs 8974.993 million.

According to details, rehabilitation of Shujabad Jalalpur Pirwala 48.50 Km long District Multan at the cost of Rs 2700.697 million was approved.

The second development scheme of dualization of Metalled Road from Thalli Chowk Rahim Yar Khan to Iqbalabad (N-5) District RY Khan at the cost of Rs 1025.247 million and rehabilitation of road from Kasur to Raiwind, length 25.48 Km in district kasur at the cost of Rs 2095.294 million were also approved.

The rehabilitation of metalled road from Shoria Gilania Chowk (N-55) to Samina Sadat length 8.80 km at the cost of Rs 418.345 million and the construction of flyover at Jhal road railway crossing to Sahiwal City at Rs 914 million were approved.

The last but not least the construction of Dual Carriageway Road from M-3 Motorway Samundri Interchange to Samundri City District Faisalabad at the cost of Rs 1767.119 million and the Infection Control Programme Phase (II) at the cost of Rs 473.636 million were approved.

Secretary P&D Board Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Dr Nasir Iqbal Malik, Members P&D Board, Head of relevant departments and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.

