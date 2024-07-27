ATC extends physical remand of Arooj

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Friday extended the physical remand of a woman suspect, Amina Arooj, in the honey-trap case till July 30 involving playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

Earlier, the police produced the suspect before the ATC following the addition of section 7 of the Anti Terrorism Act 1997 in the FIR.

The suspect alleged that Qamar was blackmailing her to establish a relationship and offered her roles in acting and modeling as an incentive.

The police however asked the court to extend the physical remand of the suspect for further investigation.

The court accepted the request, granting a four-day physical remand of the suspect.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024