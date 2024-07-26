AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
AIRLINK 106.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.91%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.27%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.5%)
DFML 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
DGKC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.09%)
FFBL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.57%)
FFL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 147.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.05%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 49.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
OGDC 130.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.65%)
PAEL 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 114.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.04%)
SEARL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
TOMCL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.42%)
TPLP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.68%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-5.44%)
UNITY 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 8,295 Decreased By -111.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 26,102 Decreased By -351.9 (-1.33%)
KSE100 78,469 Decreased By -927.7 (-1.17%)
KSE30 25,198 Decreased By -319.9 (-1.25%)
Jul 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-26

Business processes: PRA taking big leap towards integrated automated solution

Itrat Bashir Published 26 Jul, 2024 07:58am

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) is all set to launch Punjab Sales Tax on Services Return in August 2024, considering it a giant leap towards an integrated automated solution to its tax business processes and paperless environment.

The PRA, after implementing Single Sales Tax Return (SSTR) for businesses operating at cross provincial level, is all set to launch its new sales tax module for businesses providing services only within the territory of Punjab under the directions of Finance Minister Punjab Mujataba Shuja-ur-Rehman.

Taxpayers will file their sales tax returns for the tax period from July 2024 onwards through the new system. The PRA declares the launching of its new return a giant leap in achieving the goal of having an end-to-end automated tax solution. The new return envisages all calculations, checks, validations and verifications under the provisions of the Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act 2012 thus mitigating any chances of loss of revenue.

The system is web-based and e-interactive and will be able to achieve a paperless environment. The system will also cater to the needs of tax officers to issue e-notices on account of non-filing, approvals on account of extension and revision of sales tax returns.

The taxpayers, besides e-filing their tax returns, will also be able to file online applications for extension and return revision along with scanned copies of relevant documents, which will save the taxpayers from visiting PRA offices. Before implementation of the return module, thorough User Acceptance Testing (UAT) by the PRA domain team as well as by stakeholders has been undertaken and the PRA plans to conduct province-wide workshops for training and education of taxpayers and other stakeholders.

User guides will also be available on the PRA website for the facilitation of taxpayers. After the implementation of the return module, PRA is on its way to developing an assessment module through which the officers will be able to make correct assessments of the value of services and sales tax thereon through audit or otherwise after sending online notices.

According to the PRA, since its establishment in 2012, while realising the importance of information technology (IT), it adopted online filing of registration applications, e-filing of its Sales Tax Return and tax payment through Computerised Payment Receipt/Challan (CPR).

The PRA was the first organisation in Pakistan to adopt the Restaurant Invoice Monitoring System (RIMS) later developed into an electronic-Invoice Management System (e-IMS) extended to other services in addition to restaurants. In January 2018, it also adopted the Sales Tax Real-Time Invoice Verification (STRIVE) System of e-filing, which minimised the chances of tax fraud besides facilitating taxpayers to claim cross-input tax adjustment before FBR and vice versa.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab FBR PRA Punjab Revenue Authority Sales Tax taxpayers businesses Punjab sales tax on services Business processes

Comments

200 characters

Business processes: PRA taking big leap towards integrated automated solution

Chinese team due next week: Planning ministry finalises its ‘wish list’

FO says wants closer ties with US but not at the cost of strategic partnership with China

‘Tax fraud’ definition expanded under revised Sales Tax Act 1990

Diplomats, privileged persons and entities: Conditional exemption of FED available on imports

Int’l arbitration with SHPL: PPIB seeks forex to cover expenses

Fertiliser cos told to set up ‘sales shops’

Political turmoil, tax-laden budget: Businesses say Shehbaz govt ‘worse manager’ of economy: Gallup

Field formations blocking refunds on two primary grounds: ATIR

News industry: Govt has paid off Rs1.6bn dues, NA panel told

SC bench rules: Respondents not entitled to claim refund of special excise duty

Read more stories