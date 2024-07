KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 27.120 billion and the number of lots traded was 17,740.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 12.386 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 6.435 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.204 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.359 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 910.704 million), Silver (PKR 665.179 million), SP 500 (PKR 339.465 million), Copper (PKR 320.036 million), Palladium (PKR 179.184 million), DJ (PKR 168.845 million), Natural Gas (PKR 93.010 million), Japan Equity (PKR 32.384 million),Brent (PKR 14.099 million) and Aluminium (PKR 10.654 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 59 lots amounting to PKR 129.000 million were traded.

