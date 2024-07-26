Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (July 25, 2024).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.t. Quetta Disc Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corpt 23-07-2024 OP-3 Silver Disc Palm Alphine Marine Valerie Oil Services Pvt Lt 24-07-2024 B-1 Wawasan D/L Alphine Marine Topaz Container Services Pvt Lt 23-07-2024 Ship B-6/B-7 Independent D/L Riazeda Pvt Spirit Container Ltd 23-07-2024 Ship B-9/B-8 Gfs Ruby D/L Eastwind Shipping Container Company 24-07-2024 Ship B-14/B-15 Hong Load Mill Crystal Sea Run 16 Scale Services Pvt Lt 23-07-2024 B-16/B-17 Feng He Hai Disc Legend Shipping General & Logistics 25-07-2024 Cargo Nmb-1 Al Yahya Load Rice N.S Shipping 12-07-2024 Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Hout Load Rice Pak Liner 14-07-2024 Agencies Pvt Ltd B-28/B-29 Wan D/L Riazeda Pvt Ltd 23-07-2024 Hai 625 Container Ship ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-2 Interasia D/L CmaCgm Pakistan 24-07-2024 Accelerate Container Pvt Ltd Ship Sapt-3 Zhong D/L Sharaf Shipping 25-07-2024 Gu Ji Nan Container Agency Pvt Ltd Ship Sapt-4 Mol D/L Ocean Network 24-07-2024 Presence Container Express Pakistan Ship ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Hout 25-07-2024 Load Rice Pak Liner Agencies Pvt Ltd Independebt 25-07-2024 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt Ltd Spirit Ship Mol Presence 25-07-2024 D/L Container Ocean Network Ship Express Pakistan Interasia 25-07-2024 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt Ltd Accelerate Ship Silver Valerie 25-07-2024 Disc Palm Oil Alphine Marine Services Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Jolly Rosa 24-07-2024 D/L Container Eastern Sea Ship Transport Pvt Ltd Apl Barcelona 25-07-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm Ship Pakistan Pvt Ltd Contship Ono 26-07-2024 D/L Container InternationalShipping Ship & Ports Serv Gsl Nicoletta 25-07-2024 D/L Container Gac Pakistan Pvt Ltd Ship ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Msc Chiara X 25-07-2024 Container Ship - African Leopard 25-07-2024 Talc Powder - Jin Hong 25-07-2024 General Cargo - Borkum 25-07-2024 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-2 Ceylon Cement Global July24, 2024 Breeze Maritime MW-4 Xin Hai Coal Ocean World July24, 2024 Tong ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Fisher Rice Ocean World July18, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Bateleur LPG GSA July24, 2024 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= EF Emma Container Ocean Shipping July 25th , 2024 Hafnia Seine Gas oil Alpine -do- Al-Thakhira LNG GSA -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Hafnia Seine Gas oil Alpine July 25th, 2024 ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Bolan Mogas Alpine July 25th, 2024 Gulf Diamond Rice Ocean World -do- Epic Sunter LPG GSA Waiting for Berths Clipper Eris Chemicals Alpine -do- SKY Dweller Mogas Trans Marine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Seaspan Ganges Container GAC July 25th, 2024 ONE Modern Container O.N.E -do- Merask Cairo Container GAC -do- MSC Positano Container MSC PAK -do- =============================================================================

