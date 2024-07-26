AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
Recorder Report Published 26 Jul, 2024 06:21am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (July 25, 2024).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.t. Quetta    Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil      Ship Corpt         23-07-2024
OP-3              Silver         Disc Palm      Alphine Marine
                  Valerie        Oil            Services Pvt Lt    24-07-2024
B-1               Wawasan        D/L            Alphine Marine
                  Topaz          Container      Services Pvt Lt    23-07-2024
                                 Ship
B-6/B-7           Independent    D/L            Riazeda Pvt
                  Spirit         Container      Ltd                23-07-2024
                                 Ship
B-9/B-8           Gfs Ruby       D/L            Eastwind Shipping
                                 Container      Company            24-07-2024
                                 Ship
B-14/B-15         Hong           Load Mill      Crystal Sea
                  Run 16         Scale          Services Pvt Lt    23-07-2024
B-16/B-17         Feng He Hai    Disc           Legend Shipping
                                 General        & Logistics        25-07-2024
                                 Cargo
Nmb-1             Al Yahya       Load Rice      N.S Shipping       12-07-2024
                                                Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Hout           Load Rice      Pak Liner          14-07-2024
                                                Agencies Pvt Ltd
B-28/B-29         Wan            D/L            Riazeda Pvt Ltd    23-07-2024
                  Hai 625        Container Ship
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2            Interasia      D/L            CmaCgm Pakistan    24-07-2024
                  Accelerate     Container      Pvt Ltd
                                 Ship
Sapt-3            Zhong          D/L            Sharaf Shipping    25-07-2024
                  Gu Ji Nan      Container      Agency Pvt Ltd
                                 Ship
Sapt-4            Mol            D/L            Ocean Network      24-07-2024
                  Presence       Container      Express Pakistan
                                 Ship
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Hout              25-07-2024     Load Rice                          Pak Liner
                                                             Agencies Pvt Ltd
Independebt       25-07-2024     D/L Container                Riazeda Pvt Ltd
Spirit                           Ship
Mol Presence      25-07-2024     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                 Ship                        Express Pakistan
Interasia         25-07-2024     D/L Container                Riazeda Pvt Ltd
Accelerate                       Ship
Silver Valerie    25-07-2024     Disc Palm Oil                 Alphine Marine
                                                             Services Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Jolly Rosa        24-07-2024     D/L Container                    Eastern Sea
                                 Ship                       Transport Pvt Ltd
Apl Barcelona     25-07-2024     D/L Container                         CmaCgm
                                 Ship                        Pakistan Pvt Ltd
Contship Ono      26-07-2024     D/L Container          InternationalShipping
                                 Ship                            & Ports Serv
Gsl Nicoletta     25-07-2024     D/L Container           Gac Pakistan Pvt Ltd
                                 Ship
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Msc Chiara X      25-07-2024     Container Ship                             -
African
Leopard           25-07-2024     Talc Powder                                -
Jin Hong          25-07-2024     General Cargo                              -
Borkum            25-07-2024     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-2              Ceylon         Cement         Global           July24, 2024
                  Breeze                        Maritime
MW-4              Xin Hai        Coal           Ocean World      July24, 2024
                  Tong
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Fisher         Rice           Ocean World      July18, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Bateleur     LPG            GSA                             July24, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
EF Emma           Container      Ocean Shipping              July 25th , 2024
Hafnia Seine      Gas oil        Alpine                                  -do-
Al-Thakhira       LNG            GSA                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Hafnia Seine      Gas oil        Alpine                       July 25th, 2024
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Bolan             Mogas          Alpine                       July 25th, 2024
Gulf Diamond      Rice           Ocean World                             -do-
Epic Sunter       LPG            GSA                       Waiting for Berths
Clipper Eris      Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
SKY Dweller       Mogas          Trans Marine                            -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Seaspan
Ganges            Container      GAC                          July 25th, 2024
ONE Modern        Container      O.N.E                                   -do-
Merask Cairo      Container      GAC                                     -do-
MSC Positano      Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

