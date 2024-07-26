KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (July 25, 2024).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.t. Quetta Disc Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corpt 23-07-2024
OP-3 Silver Disc Palm Alphine Marine
Valerie Oil Services Pvt Lt 24-07-2024
B-1 Wawasan D/L Alphine Marine
Topaz Container Services Pvt Lt 23-07-2024
Ship
B-6/B-7 Independent D/L Riazeda Pvt
Spirit Container Ltd 23-07-2024
Ship
B-9/B-8 Gfs Ruby D/L Eastwind Shipping
Container Company 24-07-2024
Ship
B-14/B-15 Hong Load Mill Crystal Sea
Run 16 Scale Services Pvt Lt 23-07-2024
B-16/B-17 Feng He Hai Disc Legend Shipping
General & Logistics 25-07-2024
Cargo
Nmb-1 Al Yahya Load Rice N.S Shipping 12-07-2024
Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21 Hout Load Rice Pak Liner 14-07-2024
Agencies Pvt Ltd
B-28/B-29 Wan D/L Riazeda Pvt Ltd 23-07-2024
Hai 625 Container Ship
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2 Interasia D/L CmaCgm Pakistan 24-07-2024
Accelerate Container Pvt Ltd
Ship
Sapt-3 Zhong D/L Sharaf Shipping 25-07-2024
Gu Ji Nan Container Agency Pvt Ltd
Ship
Sapt-4 Mol D/L Ocean Network 24-07-2024
Presence Container Express Pakistan
Ship
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Hout 25-07-2024 Load Rice Pak Liner
Agencies Pvt Ltd
Independebt 25-07-2024 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt Ltd
Spirit Ship
Mol Presence 25-07-2024 D/L Container Ocean Network
Ship Express Pakistan
Interasia 25-07-2024 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt Ltd
Accelerate Ship
Silver Valerie 25-07-2024 Disc Palm Oil Alphine Marine
Services Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Jolly Rosa 24-07-2024 D/L Container Eastern Sea
Ship Transport Pvt Ltd
Apl Barcelona 25-07-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm
Ship Pakistan Pvt Ltd
Contship Ono 26-07-2024 D/L Container InternationalShipping
Ship & Ports Serv
Gsl Nicoletta 25-07-2024 D/L Container Gac Pakistan Pvt Ltd
Ship
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Msc Chiara X 25-07-2024 Container Ship -
African
Leopard 25-07-2024 Talc Powder -
Jin Hong 25-07-2024 General Cargo -
Borkum 25-07-2024 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-2 Ceylon Cement Global July24, 2024
Breeze Maritime
MW-4 Xin Hai Coal Ocean World July24, 2024
Tong
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Fisher Rice Ocean World July18, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Bateleur LPG GSA July24, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
EF Emma Container Ocean Shipping July 25th , 2024
Hafnia Seine Gas oil Alpine -do-
Al-Thakhira LNG GSA -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Hafnia Seine Gas oil Alpine July 25th, 2024
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Bolan Mogas Alpine July 25th, 2024
Gulf Diamond Rice Ocean World -do-
Epic Sunter LPG GSA Waiting for Berths
Clipper Eris Chemicals Alpine -do-
SKY Dweller Mogas Trans Marine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Seaspan
Ganges Container GAC July 25th, 2024
ONE Modern Container O.N.E -do-
Merask Cairo Container GAC -do-
MSC Positano Container MSC PAK -do-
=============================================================================
