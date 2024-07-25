AGL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AIRLINK 107.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.34%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
DCL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
DFML 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.68%)
DGKC 89.53 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.82%)
FCCL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.73%)
FFBL 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.47%)
FFL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
HUBC 150.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
KOSM 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.29%)
MLCF 36.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.04%)
NBP 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
OGDC 131.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
PAEL 26.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PPL 115.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
PRL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.46%)
PTC 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.16%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
TOMCL 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-3.13%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
TREET 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
TRG 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.1%)
UNITY 32.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,381 Decreased By -25.6 (-0.3%)
BR30 26,385 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.26%)
KSE100 79,263 Decreased By -133.9 (-0.17%)
KSE30 25,456 Decreased By -61.7 (-0.24%)
Palm oil extends falls on higher output estimates, weaker rivals

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2024 11:09am

BEIJING: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a third session on Thursday, weighed down by weaker competing edible oils and forecasts of higher output as traders shrugged off Indonesia’s plan to raise its biodiesel content.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 10 ringgit, or 0.25%, to 3,915 ringgit ($838.78) a metric ton by the midday break.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Association has estimated production during July 1-20 rose nearly 15% from a month ago, traders and analysts said.

Indonesia, the world’s biggest palm oil producer, is testing fuel with a view to increasing to 40% from 35% the share of palm-oil blended into biodiesel next year, the energy ministry said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 1%, while its palm oil contract lost 1.6%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.6%.

Palm oil eases on higher supply prospects; strong demand limits

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices eased as concerns over weak demand in China, the world’s largest crude importer, and expectations of a nearing ceasefire deal in the Middle East overcame gains in the previous session after draws in U.S. inventories.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm oil may fall to 3,881 ringgit per metric ton, driven by a wave C, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil Palm oil price Palm oil market

