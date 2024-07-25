AGL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
AKU-EB's role in developing global standards recognised

Recorder Report Published 25 Jul, 2024 06:24am

KARACHI: The Aga Khan University Examination Board (AKU-EB) proudly announces its significant contribution to the development of the International Standards for Educational Assessment, recently launched by the International Association for Education Assessment (IAEA) in May 2024. These globally accepted standards set benchmarks for best practices in examinations and assessments worldwide.

Aligned with IAEA’s vision, these standards ensure valid, reliable, and fair assessment decisions across various contexts. They not only empower organizations by providing operational and technical guidance, but also encourage self-reflection and critical review of current practices.

The creation of these standards was a seven-year journey led by the IAEA Recognition Committee, comprising members from various countries. Pakistan was represented by Dr. Naveed Yousuf, CEO of the Aga Khan University Examination Board, who played a pivotal role in this esteemed committee.

The committee's diligent efforts in drafting and refining these standards have resulted in a robust framework reflecting global best practices in educational assessment.

In its International Standards for Educational Assessment Organizations report 2024, the IAEA expressed gratitude to all organizations involved in the pre-pilot and pilot evaluation of these standards, including the Aga Khan University Examination Board. AKU-EB, along with other assessment organizations from Azerbaijan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Zambia, Zimbabwe, UK, Netherlands, Bahrain, and others, played a crucial role in this development process.

AKU-EB's involvement in the IAEA's initiative underscores its commitment to advancing educational assessment practices. By contributing to the development of these international standards, AKU-EB reaffirms its commitment to providing high-quality, fair, reliable and valid educational assessments.

