AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (6.36%)
AIRLINK 109.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.8%)
BOP 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
DCL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
DFML 44.30 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (10.01%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.91%)
FCCL 21.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 42.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
FFL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.09%)
HUBC 151.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
NBP 49.16 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.44%)
OGDC 131.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
PAEL 26.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PPL 115.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PRL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SEARL 56.19 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.9%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.78%)
TOMCL 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.86%)
TPLP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (6.24%)
TREET 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
TRG 59.96 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (9.92%)
UNITY 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.51%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,406 Increased By 61.8 (0.74%)
BR30 26,453 Increased By 106 (0.4%)
KSE100 79,397 Increased By 409.9 (0.52%)
KSE30 25,518 Increased By 153.1 (0.6%)
NEXT BASKET: an online business from scratch

Press Release Published July 24, 2024 Updated July 24, 2024 05:40pm

NEXT BASKET announced that there is now a unique one of its kind platform for creation of online stores.

“It enables users to start online trading quickly and easily from scratch, and if they already have a business – to raise it to a higher level without conditions and unnecessary waste of time and money,” it said in a press release.

What does it cover?

Using the All-in-one principle the platform covers the entire online sales process:

creation of a modern online store

● storage of the goods in a warehouse

● transfer of online orders to a courier

● call center

● digital marketing

● building of professional sales and marketing strategies

● accounting

● product imaging and description and much more

The NEXT BASKET platform is suitable for:

● merchants who want to create their first online store;

● physical stores that also target the electronic market;

● online stores looking for a better and cheaper service;

● large companies wanting the best for their development.

NEXT BASKET helps its clients to start and grow a successful online business and be competitive by:

✔ 250+ functionalities of the platform;

✔ Personal assistant

✔ Online store creation in 72 business hours

✔ Innovative features based on AI, including a smart search engine and an intelligent chatbot answering all questions like a human

✔ Possibility to use the physical store as a warehouse for the online store;

✔ fast and budget “cloning” of the store in different countries and in different languages.

“The software of the platform meets all the requirements of search engine (fast loading and excellent performance), which contributes to reaching more users and many orders without additional advertising costs.

“The NEXT BASKET platform has won the trust of several established brands and continues to gain momentum,” the press release added.

