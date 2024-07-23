Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (July 22, 2024).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.t. Disc Crude Pakistan National Sargodha Oil Ship Corpt 20-07-2024 OP-3 M.t. Disc Crude Pakistan National Shalamar Oil Ship Corpt 20-07-2024 B-1 Ginga Disc Base Gac Pakistan 22-07-2024 Lion Oil Pvt Ltd B-2 Gaby Load Caustic Eastwind Shipping Soda Company 18-07-2024 B-10/B-11 Cl Disc General Legend Shipping Anzi He Cargo & Logistics 22-07-2024 B-12/B-11 NPS Load Bulk Shipping Mosa Cemet Agencies Pvt Lt 13-07-2024 B-13/B-14 Jin D/L General Seahawks 21-07-2024 Hong Cargo Pvt Ltd B-14/B-15 Jin Ji Disc Rock WmaShipcar Phosphate Services Pvt Lt 15-07-2024 B-16/B-17 African Load Talc Crystal Sea Services Leopard Powder Pvt Ltd 19-07-2024 ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Hout Load Pak Liner 14-07-2024 Rice Agencies B-27/B-26 NothernPractiseD/L Container Oceansea 22-07-2024 Ship Shipping Pvt Ltd B-28/B-29 Ym D/L Container Inshipping 20-07-2024 Excellence Ship Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-3 Xin Hui D/L Container CoscoShiping 20-07-2024 Zhou Ship Line Pak Sapt-4 Kyoto D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd 20-07-2024 Express Ship Pakistan Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Xin Hui 22-07-2024 D/L Container CoscoShiping Zhou Ship Line Pak Ym 22-07-2024 D/L Container Inshipping Excellence Ship Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Independent 22-07-2024 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt Ltd Spirit Ship Feng 22-07-2024 D/56813 Legend Shipping & He Hai General Cargo LogisticsPvt Ltd Hong 22-07-2024 L/26000 Mill Crystal Sea Run 16 Scale ServicesPvt Ltd M.t. 23-07-2024 D/70000 Crude Pakistan National Quetta Oil Ship. Corpt. Eva 23-07-2024 D/7000 Eastwind Shipping Fukuoka Chemical Co. Pvt Ltd Borkum 23-07-2024 D/L Container International Ship. Ship & PortsServices Gfs Ruby 23-07-2024 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping Ship Co. Pvt Ltd Interasia 23-07-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm Accelerate Ship PakistanPvt Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Ssl Godavari 22-07-2024 Container Ship - Om Shanghai 22-07-2024 Tanker - Safeen Powder 22-07-2024 Container Ship - Bow Elm 22-07-2024 Tanker - Xin Chang Shu 22-07-2024 Container Ship - Zhong Gu Bo Hai 22-07-2024 Container Ship - Hyundai Jakarta 22-07-2024 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Silver Palm Alpine July21, 2024 Heba oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Fisher Rice Ocean July18, 2024 World ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Estia Gas Trans July 22nd, 2024 oil Marine ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= NIL ============================================================================= OuterAnchorage ============================================================================= Hafnia Seine Gas oil Alpine July 22nd, 2024 Bolan Mogas Alpine Waiting for Berths SKY Dweller Mogas Trans Marine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= EF Emma Container GAC July 23rd, 2024 Interasia Accelerate Container GAC -do- Mol Presence Container GAC -do- MSC Rikku Container MSC PAK -do- =============================================================================

