Recorder Report Published 23 Jul, 2024 08:29am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (July 22, 2024).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.t.           Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Sargodha       Oil            Ship Corpt         20-07-2024
OP-3              M.t.           Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Shalamar       Oil            Ship Corpt         20-07-2024
B-1               Ginga          Disc Base      Gac Pakistan       22-07-2024
                  Lion           Oil            Pvt Ltd
B-2               Gaby           Load Caustic   Eastwind Shipping
                                 Soda           Company            18-07-2024
B-10/B-11         Cl             Disc General   Legend Shipping
                  Anzi He        Cargo          & Logistics        22-07-2024
B-12/B-11         NPS            Load           Bulk Shipping
                  Mosa           Cemet          Agencies Pvt Lt    13-07-2024
B-13/B-14         Jin            D/L General    Seahawks           21-07-2024
                  Hong           Cargo          Pvt Ltd
B-14/B-15         Jin Ji         Disc Rock      WmaShipcar
                                 Phosphate      Services Pvt Lt    15-07-2024
B-16/B-17         African        Load Talc      Crystal Sea Services
                  Leopard        Powder         Pvt Ltd            19-07-2024
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Hout           Load           Pak Liner          14-07-2024
                                 Rice           Agencies
B-27/B-26         NothernPractiseD/L Container  Oceansea           22-07-2024
                                 Ship           Shipping Pvt Ltd
B-28/B-29         Ym             D/L Container  Inshipping         20-07-2024
                  Excellence     Ship           Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3            Xin Hui        D/L Container  CoscoShiping       20-07-2024
                  Zhou           Ship           Line Pak
Sapt-4            Kyoto          D/L Container  Hapag-Lloyd        20-07-2024
                  Express        Ship           Pakistan Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Xin Hui           22-07-2024     D/L Container                   CoscoShiping
Zhou                             Ship                                Line Pak
Ym                22-07-2024     D/L Container                     Inshipping
Excellence                       Ship                                 Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Independent       22-07-2024     D/L Container                Riazeda Pvt Ltd
Spirit                           Ship
Feng              22-07-2024     D/56813                    Legend Shipping &
He Hai                           General Cargo               LogisticsPvt Ltd
Hong              22-07-2024     L/26000 Mill                     Crystal Sea
Run 16                           Scale                        ServicesPvt Ltd
M.t.              23-07-2024     D/70000 Crude              Pakistan National
Quetta                           Oil                             Ship. Corpt.
Eva               23-07-2024     D/7000                     Eastwind Shipping
Fukuoka                          Chemical                         Co. Pvt Ltd
Borkum            23-07-2024     D/L Container            International Ship.
                                 Ship                         & PortsServices
Gfs Ruby          23-07-2024     D/L Container              Eastwind Shipping
                                 Ship                             Co. Pvt Ltd
Interasia         23-07-2024     D/L Container                         CmaCgm
Accelerate                       Ship                         PakistanPvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Ssl
Godavari          22-07-2024     Container Ship                             -
Om
Shanghai          22-07-2024     Tanker                                     -
Safeen
Powder            22-07-2024     Container Ship                             -
Bow Elm           22-07-2024     Tanker                                     -
Xin
 Chang Shu        22-07-2024     Container Ship                             -
Zhong Gu
 Bo Hai           22-07-2024     Container Ship                             -
Hyundai
Jakarta           22-07-2024     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Silver         Palm           Alpine           July21, 2024
                  Heba           oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Fisher         Rice           Ocean            July18, 2024
                                                World
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent     Departure Date
=============================================================================
Estia             Gas            Trans                        July 22nd, 2024
                  oil            Marine
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
NIL
=============================================================================
OuterAnchorage
=============================================================================
Hafnia
Seine             Gas oil        Alpine                       July 22nd, 2024
Bolan             Mogas          Alpine                    Waiting for Berths
SKY
Dweller           Mogas          Trans Marine                            -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
EF
Emma              Container      GAC                          July 23rd, 2024
Interasia
Accelerate        Container      GAC                                     -do-
Mol
Presence          Container      GAC                                     -do-
MSC
Rikku             Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
=============================================================================

