KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (July 22, 2024).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.t. Disc Crude Pakistan National
Sargodha Oil Ship Corpt 20-07-2024
OP-3 M.t. Disc Crude Pakistan National
Shalamar Oil Ship Corpt 20-07-2024
B-1 Ginga Disc Base Gac Pakistan 22-07-2024
Lion Oil Pvt Ltd
B-2 Gaby Load Caustic Eastwind Shipping
Soda Company 18-07-2024
B-10/B-11 Cl Disc General Legend Shipping
Anzi He Cargo & Logistics 22-07-2024
B-12/B-11 NPS Load Bulk Shipping
Mosa Cemet Agencies Pvt Lt 13-07-2024
B-13/B-14 Jin D/L General Seahawks 21-07-2024
Hong Cargo Pvt Ltd
B-14/B-15 Jin Ji Disc Rock WmaShipcar
Phosphate Services Pvt Lt 15-07-2024
B-16/B-17 African Load Talc Crystal Sea Services
Leopard Powder Pvt Ltd 19-07-2024
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21 Hout Load Pak Liner 14-07-2024
Rice Agencies
B-27/B-26 NothernPractiseD/L Container Oceansea 22-07-2024
Ship Shipping Pvt Ltd
B-28/B-29 Ym D/L Container Inshipping 20-07-2024
Excellence Ship Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3 Xin Hui D/L Container CoscoShiping 20-07-2024
Zhou Ship Line Pak
Sapt-4 Kyoto D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd 20-07-2024
Express Ship Pakistan Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Xin Hui 22-07-2024 D/L Container CoscoShiping
Zhou Ship Line Pak
Ym 22-07-2024 D/L Container Inshipping
Excellence Ship Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Independent 22-07-2024 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt Ltd
Spirit Ship
Feng 22-07-2024 D/56813 Legend Shipping &
He Hai General Cargo LogisticsPvt Ltd
Hong 22-07-2024 L/26000 Mill Crystal Sea
Run 16 Scale ServicesPvt Ltd
M.t. 23-07-2024 D/70000 Crude Pakistan National
Quetta Oil Ship. Corpt.
Eva 23-07-2024 D/7000 Eastwind Shipping
Fukuoka Chemical Co. Pvt Ltd
Borkum 23-07-2024 D/L Container International Ship.
Ship & PortsServices
Gfs Ruby 23-07-2024 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping
Ship Co. Pvt Ltd
Interasia 23-07-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm
Accelerate Ship PakistanPvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Ssl
Godavari 22-07-2024 Container Ship -
Om
Shanghai 22-07-2024 Tanker -
Safeen
Powder 22-07-2024 Container Ship -
Bow Elm 22-07-2024 Tanker -
Xin
Chang Shu 22-07-2024 Container Ship -
Zhong Gu
Bo Hai 22-07-2024 Container Ship -
Hyundai
Jakarta 22-07-2024 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Silver Palm Alpine July21, 2024
Heba oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Fisher Rice Ocean July18, 2024
World
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Estia Gas Trans July 22nd, 2024
oil Marine
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
NIL
=============================================================================
OuterAnchorage
=============================================================================
Hafnia
Seine Gas oil Alpine July 22nd, 2024
Bolan Mogas Alpine Waiting for Berths
SKY
Dweller Mogas Trans Marine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
EF
Emma Container GAC July 23rd, 2024
Interasia
Accelerate Container GAC -do-
Mol
Presence Container GAC -do-
MSC
Rikku Container MSC PAK -do-
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments