Kabul again asked to take action against terror groups

Ali Hussain Published July 20, 2024 Updated July 20, 2024 05:49am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday once again asked Afghanistan to take concrete, effective and robust action against the terror groups, such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Hafiz Gul Bahadar Group by disarming them and handing over their leadership and those responsible for terrorist attacks inside Pakistan.

Speaking at her weekly media briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated that Pakistan has been engaged in several conversations with Afghan authorities for the last several months, where it has been exchanging intelligence and concrete evidence of individuals and groups responsible for terror attacks inside Pakistan.

“We expect Afghan authorities to take concrete, effective and robust action against these groups, disarm the TTP and Hafiz Gul Bahadar Group and handover their leadership and those responsible for attacks against Pakistan as well as their sponsors or backers,” she said.

Bannu attack: Strong protest lodged with Afghanistan

The spokesperson added that the Afghan authorities know the whereabouts of these individuals and they are aware of the concerns that Pakistan has about their activities and they are aware of the actions that these individuals are taking.

In response to a question, she said that Pakistan has handed over a demarche to Afghanistan and its purpose was to convey Pakistan’s deep concerns over the involvement of Hafiz Gul Bahadar Group that has sought refuge in Afghanistan.

“We expect Afghanistan to take action against the individuals responsible and the leadership of the terror groups that continue to threaten Pakistan security,” she emphasized. She further stated that it was also made clear to the Afghan side that Pakistan will continue to defend itself against these terror groups.

Baloch said that Pakistan has conveyed to the Afghan authorities its serious concern on the terrorist attack at Bannu Cantonment on 15 July 2024 and the continued use of Afghan territory by Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group and the TTP to carry out deadly attacks in Pakistan with impunity.

“We strongly urge the interim Afghan government to take immediate, robust and effective action against the perpetrators of the 15 July attack and to prevent such attacks in the future. Such attacks undermine bilateral relations and regional stability,” she further stated.

She said that the Bannu Cantonment attack underscores the urgent need for Afghanistan to take concrete and effective action against terrorist sanctuaries within its borders.

Despite Pakistan’s repeated calls for action, she added that the presence of TTP and other terror groups in Afghanistan continues to pose a serious threat to regional peace and security.

