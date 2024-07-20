SSGC supplies hit due to technical fault

KARACHI: Owing to a technical fault faced by Kunnar Pasakhi Deep field that supplies gas to SSGC, the normal supply of gas and LPG has been affected, SSGC spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the technical fault has affected the operations at SSGC’s LPG-Air Mix Plants in Noshki, Surab and Gwadar in Balochistan and in Kot Ghulam Mohammad in Sindh, leading to a possible complete suspension of gas from the above plants.

Keeping this scenario in mind, SSGC is making all efforts to supply LPG from other alternative sources so that the customers do not face prolonged inconvenience, the spokesperson reiterated.

It is hoped that the situation will be brought under control, the spokesperson said.

