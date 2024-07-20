TLP ends sit-in after successful talks with govt

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Rana Sanaullah on Friday announced a boycott of Israeli products after succeeding in convincing Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) to end their seven days long sit-in at Faizabad interchange.

The TLP leadership called off their sit-in led by TLP chief Hafiz Saad Rizvi after successful negotiations between TLP representatives Dr Muhammad Shafiq Ameni and Allama Ghulam Abbas Faizi, and Rana Sanaullah and Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar.

Sanaullah, addressing a press conference flanked by the minister for information and representatives of the TLP negotiations team, said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a terrorist and he is guilty of war crimes. Israel has committed war crimes, he said.

Sanaullah urged the international community to bring Netanyahu to justice for the oppression of Palestinians. TLP is protesting against the oppression of Palestinian Muslims, he said.

The minister further said that not only Israeli products but also products of companies that are linked in any way with Israel will face boycott.

He said that the government will constitute a committee in this regard to assess all products in the market and companies that have any connection with Israel. The work of this committee will be conducted in cooperation with TLP, he said. He said that the government would do everything possible to support Palestine. He said that assistance has already been dispatched to Gaza and a further 1,000 tons of aid will be sent to Gaza soon. “Aid will be sent to Gaza on July 31”, he said.

The minister said that the government will further speed up their efforts for the release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

TLP staged seven days long sit-in at the Faizabad interchange. The main demands of TLP included the implementation of a government-level boycott of Israeli products, the utilisation of all available resources to provide immediate humanitarian aid to Palestine and the declaring Benjamin Netanyahu as an international terrorist.

The TLP protest began with a rally led by Hafiz Saad Rizvi at Liaquat Bagh. Following the rally, they gathered at Faizabad and staged a sit-in.

