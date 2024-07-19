AGL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
Activities at Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

Published 19 Jul, 2024

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 85,631 tonnes of cargo comprising 61,964 tonnes of import cargo and 23,667 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 61,964 comprised of 34,326 tonnes of Containerized Cargo&27,638 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 23,667 comprised of 20,667 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 3,000 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

As many as, 03 ships namely, Devashree, Ever Envoy & Ever Dainty berthat Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, Cma Cgm Titan, AplMaxico City, Cap Andreas & Ian Hasailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them six ships, X-Press Antalia, Zhong Gu Bo Hai, Ardmore Cherokee, Maya Gas-1, Sea Destiny and Horizon-1 are expected to sail on today July 18, 2024.

Cargo volume of 59,341 tonnes, comprising 51,351 tonnes imports cargo and 7,990 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,119 Containers (649 TEUs Imports and 470 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Cosco Kunlushan, Lucky Chem, Milaha Qatar and Naeba Galaxy scheduled to load/offload Iron Ore, Palm oil, LNG and Chemicals are expected to take berths at MW-1, LCT, EETL and EVTL on Thursday 18th July, 2024.

