TLP continues sit-in at Faizabad interchange

ISLAMABAD: Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Monday continued their sit-in at Faizabad interchange a major traffic junction connecting Rawalpindi and Islamabad urging the government to dispatch food and medical assistance to the people of Palestine and declare Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a terrorist.

A large number of TLP workers and supporters gathered at Faizabad Interchange which resulted in traffic jam on the nearby roads. The protesters carrying TLP and Palestinian flags, and banners chanted slogans in favour of the Palestinian people.

Due to the TLP sit-in, motorists use alternate and long routes to reach their destinations. The worst traffic jam was witnessed on Double Road and Sixth Road Murree roads as well as 9th Avenue in Islamabad.

The TLP workers, led by TLP chief Hafiz Saad Rizvi, took out a protest rally from Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi to hold a rally on Murree Road and it turned into a sit-in at the interchange.

Rizvi while speaking on the occasion said that they would continue their sit-in till the fulfilment of their demands. He said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Natanyahu be declared a terrorist and the government provide medical and food assistance to Palestinians. He also demanded an official boycott of Israeli products.

TLP chief said that we would continue our moral support to women, children, and senior citizens of Gaza who were facing Israeli terrorism.

Sources said that the district administration started negotiations with the three-member team of protesters.

