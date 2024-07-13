AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-13

Cabinet body visits Faisalabad

Press Release Published 13 Jul, 2024 06:13am

FAISALABAD: On the mission of establishing peace and order during Muharram, members of the Cabinet Committee for Peace visited Faisalabad under the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Punjab Minister for Health/ Chairman Committee Khawaja Salman Rafique, Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan, Home Secretary Noor Ul Amin Mengal, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Additional IGC CTD Waseem Sial, DIG Special Branch were also present.

Commissioner Faisalabad Silwat Saeed and RPO Dr. Abid Khan gave a briefing about Muharram Al Haram arrangements. The Commissioner said that 4402 Majlis and 1528 processions are being held in Faisalabad Division in Muharram till Ashura Day. She said that 205 people were included in the fourth schedule. From 7 Muharram, 10 companies of Army and Rangers will also be deployed on security duty. The Commissioner said that implementation of the foolproof security arrangements is being ensured. anged.

