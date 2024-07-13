Cabinet body visits Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: On the mission of establishing peace and order during Muharram, members of the Cabinet Committee for Peace visited Faisalabad under the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Punjab Minister for Health/ Chairman Committee Khawaja Salman Rafique, Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan, Home Secretary Noor Ul Amin Mengal, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Additional IGC CTD Waseem Sial, DIG Special Branch were also present.

Commissioner Faisalabad Silwat Saeed and RPO Dr. Abid Khan gave a briefing about Muharram Al Haram arrangements. The Commissioner said that 4402 Majlis and 1528 processions are being held in Faisalabad Division in Muharram till Ashura Day. She said that 205 people were included in the fourth schedule. From 7 Muharram, 10 companies of Army and Rangers will also be deployed on security duty. The Commissioner said that implementation of the foolproof security arrangements is being ensured. anged.

