Pakistan Print 2024-07-12

SFA DG defers operations in Korangi for two months

Recorder Report Published 12 Jul, 2024 07:27am

KARACHI: Director General of Sindh Food Authority (SFA), Muzamil Hussain, announced a two-month deferment in operations within Korangi to allow companies to enhance their food quality standards.

This decision, made at the request of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), aims to provide businesses with the necessary time to comply with SFA regulations before enforcement actions begin.

Hussain, while addressing industrialists at a KATI meeting, stated that the grace period is intended to foster compliance and will be followed by strict action against non-compliant companies. He emphasized his commitment to eradicating corruption within the SFA, despite significant challenges and pressure.

Hussain was joined by KATI President Johar Qandhari, Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Nighat Awan, Vice President Muslim Mohamedi, Standing Committee Chairman Umarson and former KATI Presidents Masood Naqi, Sheikh Umer Rehan and Saleem-uz-Zaman.

Hussain revealed that upon assuming his role, he encountered a workforce largely untrained and unqualified, leading to a significant reduction in staff. He assured the industrialists that food inspectors are now being instructed to maintain professionalism and invited them to report any misconduct directly to him.

Highlighting his anti-corruption drive, Hussain mentioned that stringent actions and heavy fines have been imposed on businesses failing to meet food quality standards. He pledged continued support to industrialists through KATI and committed to facilitating the license issuance process.

Praising Korangi-based companies for their compliance with food quality standards, Hussain noted that out of 2.5 crore residents in Karachi, only 9,592 licenses have been issued, setting a new target of 3,000 to 5,000 additional licenses. He also announced the release of funds to enhance the authority’s laboratories.

KATI President Johar Qandhari acknowledged Korangi’s significant contribution to exports and adherence to global standards. However, he criticized the excessive fines imposed by food inspectors, which are detrimental to businesses in the current economic climate. Qandhari called for clear regulations and criteria for fines to ensure transparency.

Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya highlighted the challenges faced by businesses post-budget and stressed the importance of health standards. He urged new companies to register with the SFA and recommended organizing workshops and seminars for member awareness.

Former President Sheikh Umer Rehan called for a focus on cleanliness and customer facilities in restaurants, while former President Masood Naqi suggested categorizing violators to distinguish between severe offenders and those with minor infractions.

