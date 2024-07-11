KP govt to extend BRT service from Chamkani to Pabbi

PESHSWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided on Wednesday to extend BRT service from Chamkani to Pabbi (Nowshera). The decision aimed to facilitate the commuters with quality commuting facility.

It has also been decided to declare ring road from Chamkani to Hayatabad as BRT route for starting modern bus service on the route with the aim to facilitate the commuters in the vicinity of the provincial capital.

The decisions were taken in 16th Board meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority (KPUMA) held here on Wednesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair.

Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, concerned administrative secretaries and other board members attended the meeting.

The forum was also briefed in detail about the urban mobility plans for divisional headquarters.

The chief minister on the occasion directed the authorities of transport department to come up with solid proposals for starting electric bus service in the urban areas of all the divisional headquarters after thorough consultations with all relevant stakeholders.

The forum also decided to extend fare exemption to kids up to five years of age traveling with their parents in BRT Busses.

The chief minister said that the incumbent provincial government is committed to develop transport system of the province on modern lines, directing the concerned authorities to take measures for improving service delivery and implementation of their plans in letter and spirit.

He also directed for ensuring availability of all required facilities to citizens at bus stands, further directing the concerned quarters to expedite completion of commercial plazas of BRT and devise their business plans.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024