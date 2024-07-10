AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.61%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-10

Rigging in three NA seats in Islamabad: PML-N leader submits relevant documents, reply in ET

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 10 Jul, 2024 03:14am

ISLAMABAD: Member National Assembly (MNA) from PML-N Raja Khurram Nawaz has finally submitted the Form 45 as well as other relevant documents along with his reply related to his legislative seat in the election tribunal that hears the case involving alleged foul play in the general elections on the three NA seats of the federal capital.

During the case hearing on Tuesday, Nawaz’s counsel informed the ET judge Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri that they submitted the Forms 45, 46 and 47 as well as the related affidavit and the required reply regarding NA-48, which Nawaz won in February 8 general elections, on the tribunal’s direction.

Justice Jahangiri observed that the returning officer concerned in any electoral constituency was bound to provide the relevant electoral forms to the polling agents, and get them signed by the latter.

The counsel for Ali Bukhari, the petitioner in NA-48 case, informed the ET that they were not allowed to enter the office of the RO when votes were being counted for NA-48 on general elections night.

The ET judge observed that it was the right of anyone, including the media, to access the relevant electoral record. The case was adjourned till July 15.

Earlier on Monday, the ET resumed the hearing of the cases involving alleged foul play on NA Islamabad seats: NA-46, 47 and 48, petitioned respectively by Amir Mughal, Shoaib Shaheen and Ali Bukhari from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The three leaders lost to Anjum Aqeel Khan, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Khurram Nawaz—all from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)— in February 8 general elections under highly questionable circumstances.

The ET judge, in Monday’s proceedings, imposed fines of 20,000 rupees each on Chaudhry and Nawaz (NA-47 and 48) for their failure to submit replies along with Form 45 and other relevant electoral forms in the case. The judge also directed them to submit the related affidavits as well as the replies and required documents before the next respective hearings.

The ET then adjourned the case related to NA-48 till July 9, and NA-47 till July 10. The counsel for Khan, the MNA for NA-46, contended to have submitted all the required documents along with the reply. His case was adjourned till July 11.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

