Properties of Suri: SC seeks details from govt

Terence J Sigamony Published 10 Jul, 2024 03:14am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court directed the government of Balochistan to submit the details of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s properties.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, on Tuesday, heard the petition of PTI’s leader Suri against the Election Tribunal’s order that annulled his victory from NA-265 constituency in the 2018 general election and ordered re-election.

The federal government and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) ordered to trace the whereabouts of Suri. The chief justice asked the provincial government to check the immigration record of the ex-NA deputy speaker.

The chief justice remarked that the former deputy speaker did not appear in the court despite summons. “Suri has now disappeared after getting a ‘stay’ from the SC,” he said, and questioned, “Does he think that there would be no further hearing of the case after the ‘stay’?

The bench on March 21, 2024, issued notice to Qasim Suri after the SC registrar office submitted report regarding the delay in fixation of his appeal. So far three notices have been issued to him, but he did not appear before the apex court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

