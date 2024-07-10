AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 95.89 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (5.72%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.59%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
DFML 42.93 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.7%)
DGKC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.66%)
FCCL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFBL 38.06 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.2%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 162.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.86%)
KEL 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
MLCF 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.58%)
NBP 52.15 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.96%)
OGDC 134.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.26%)
PPL 123.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.68%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.14%)
PTC 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.86%)
SEARL 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.92%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
TPLP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
TREET 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
UNITY 33.20 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.79%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 8,599 Increased By 24 (0.28%)
BR30 27,612 Increased By 150.3 (0.55%)
KSE100 80,672 Increased By 105.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 25,754 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.14%)
Jul 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-10

French stocks drag European shares lower on political concerns

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2024 03:14am

PARIS: European shares dropped for a third straight session on Tuesday, dragged down by weakness in French stocks as political uncertainties lingered, while investors analysed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index ended 0.9% lower, its biggest daily percentage decline in nearly a month. France’s benchmark CAC 40 index underperformed the region’s bourses with a 1.6% fall, as investors assessed the political situation following Sunday’s legislative election.

Leaders from the left-wing bloc that came first in the election and the runner-up centrists have engaged in a race to be first to cobble together a viable government, lawmakers and other sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

“You still have a very dysfunctional political situation, whereby the leading party also has very aggressive spending plans, even if it’s not the party everybody was frightened was going to win,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. A 5.1% decline in Dassault Systemes was also a drag as the French software company cut its full-year earnings target, saying its customers were being cautious with spending and were delaying the signing of contracts. The company dragged the technology sector 1.6% lower.

European equities have gained around 7% this year so far as investors remained sanguine about more rate cuts by the European Central Bank, but weakness among French stocks kept gains on the benchmark index in check.

Market participants also assessed Powell’s remarks in his Congressional testimony, where he said inflation had been improving in recent months and that “more good data would strengthen” the case for looser monetary policy.

Money markets currently see a greater than 70% chance of a rate cut by the Fed in September. The main focus will now be on US and German consumer prices data on Thursday that will give direction to global monetary policy.

Meanwhile, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said the central bank can continue to gradually reduce interest rates without jeopardising a current fall in inflation.

Among other stocks, Indivior tumbled nearly 36%, the most among index peers, after it lowered its profit forecast for the year and said it would discontinue sales of its schizophrenia drug Perseris. BP slid 4.2% after it said it expects lower realised refining margins and weak oil trading to hurt its second-quarter earnings. The stock dragged the oil and gas sector down 1.5%, among the biggest losers in the benchmark index.

European shares European Central Bank Jerome Powell

Comments

200 characters

French stocks drag European shares lower on political concerns

Property deals, salaries, car purchase: FBR notifies change in WHT provisions

Tajir Dost Scheme: Registration process to begin in 42 cities: FBR

ECNEC approves ML-1 Phase I

Granting blanket powers to intelligence agency deplorable: PTI

National security: Govt authorises ISI to intercept calls, messages

PPP and SIC force govt to defer SOEs bill

Suki Kinari project will commence generation from Nov

Hydropower project: Riali-II to be processed on ‘must run & take-and-pay’ basis

PAAPAM demands RD on all old, used vehicles

Sindh E&T dept surpasses Rs13bn target: Sharjeel

Read more stories