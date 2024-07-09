AGL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
AIRLINK 95.06 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (4.81%)
BOP 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
CNERGY 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
DCL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.95%)
DFML 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.28%)
DGKC 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.21%)
FCCL 23.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.18%)
FFBL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (5.72%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.58%)
KEL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.26%)
KOSM 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.14%)
MLCF 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.07%)
NBP 50.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.35%)
OGDC 134.79 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.89%)
PAEL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.5%)
PIBTL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.05%)
PPL 124.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.12%)
PRL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
PTC 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
SEARL 59.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.06%)
TOMCL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.8%)
TPLP 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TREET 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
TRG 60.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.87%)
UNITY 31.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 8,629 Increased By 54.2 (0.63%)
BR30 27,657 Increased By 195.2 (0.71%)
KSE100 80,939 Increased By 373.2 (0.46%)
KSE30 25,882 Increased By 91.5 (0.35%)
Jul 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-07-09

Infrastructure projects: G2G pact with Denmark on the cards

Mushtaq Ghumman Published July 9, 2024 Updated July 9, 2024 09:02am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Denmark are to sign a pact on Public Private Partnership (PPP) for sustainable infrastructure projects including development of container terminal and adjacent logistics on G2G basis, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The objective of the MoU is to enhance cooperation between the participants in order to improve the quality of life in Pakistan and to accelerate sustainable economic growth of both the countries through promoting and enhancing green and sustainable PPP investment in Pakistan.

The draft MoU provides the framework under “The Inter–Governmental Commercial Transaction Act, 2022” and further “The Green Framework Engagement between the Government of Pakistan and the Government of Denmark for a greater and sustainable future with the affiliated plan of action (2023-2027)”.

Danish FLSmidth keen to explore Pakistan’s mining sector

In this framework, the participants will take an active part in or provide the necessary support for the process of PPP project realization, including identification of projects and potential investors, financing, operating and /or managing, following their respective national laws and regulations.

The sectors covered by this MoU emphasise green and sustainable growth, whereas the sectors covered under the MoU include the following: (i) logistics and transport- port and inland container terminals; (ii) renewable energy and energy efficiency; (iii) water, waste management and resource efficiency; (iv) agro and aquaculture;(v) urban green development; and (vi) any other social and economic infrastructure.

Pakistan-Denmark Joint PPP Platform (between the participants) will be established to develop and implement the areas of cooperation outlined in Section where appropriate, representatives of relevant ministries and agencies, and the private sector will be invited by the Participants. The structure, members and communication protocol of the Joint platform will be determined through separate consultation and mutual understanding between the participants.

The participants will make utmost efforts to implement this MoU in line with their respective national laws, regulations and policies.

Each of the participants will provide potential PPP projects to be examined in the Joint platform as outlined in Section 3 and the joint platform will select, if any or more projects in which private sector entities from Denmark i.e. Danish investors may show in interest.

The Embassy of Denmark will provide information of projects selected by the joint platform to suitable Denmark investors, and, if one or more of them show interest in the project(s) and the investor(s) meeting the applicable criteria, if any, set by the GoP, the Embassy of Denmark will recommend the Danish investor(s) to the GoP through joint platform.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan denmark Public Private partnership infrastructure projects G2G pact

Comments

200 characters
KhanRA Jul 09, 2024 10:42am
Wait weren't we supposed to be boycotting Denmark? And US, France, Sweden, Canada, UK, Netherlands? Boycott our way into further isolation.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Infrastructure projects: G2G pact with Denmark on the cards

May 9 riots: we oppose vandalism, arson, US State Dept says

Bid to raise subsidy for protected power users: Further cut in FY25 PSDP likely

Aviation panel told: PIACL sell-off process almost over

Gwadar free area, tariff area: FBR allows transactions in PKR

Oil prices little changed, concern around hurricane damage eases

Tax-to-GDP ratio in FY24 stands at 9pc: FBR

PM announces solar-power package for Balochistan farmers

Highest returns in Q2: Pakistani banks dominate Asia-Pacific lenders ranking: S&P Global

RoI, capacity payments and other terms: Senate panel may initiate probe into IPP pacts

Read more stories