Overbilling: Naqvi orders FIA to probe Discos’ data

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, on Monday, ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe the data of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) and submit a report before it to provide relief to protected consumers.

The minister while presiding over a meeting expressed serious concern over the inclusion of protected consumers in the non-protected category and has sought data of all DISCOs.

Naqvi directed all directors of FIA to check the data of DISCOs and submit a detailed report. During the meeting, the FIA officials briefed him about the overbilling of protected consumers.

Action ordered against officials involved in over-billing

The meeting was attended by the secretary Ministry of Interior, the additional DG FIA Headquarters, and another senior official of FIA. He tasked all FIA directors to collect evidence within three days. He directed them to submit the record of pro-rata system.

He stated that a comprehensive report on all evidence would be presented to the prime minister.

He also asked the FIA head to visit Peshawar, Lahore, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad to review the situation and collect data.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024