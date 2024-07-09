Indictment of Qureshi in police station attack case: ATC adjourns proceedings till 15th

LAHORE: Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday adjourned to July 15 the proceedings for indictment of former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a case of attacking Shadman police station after the prosecutor distributed the copies of the challan among the suspects.

Earlier, the judge of ATC-I went to Kot Lakhpat jail to conduct the hearing as the former foreign minister was brought from Adiala jail, Rawalpindi.

After the hearing adjourned, the officials took Qureshi back to Adiala jail.

Shadman police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and activists on charges of attacking and burning the police station during the May 9 riots following the arrest of former premier Imran Khan.

Meanwhile the court also summoned over 200 PTI leaders and activists to receive copies of the challan in the Jinnah House attack case on July 15.

PTI jailed leaders including Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, former provincial minister Mian Mahmoodur Rashid, and former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema were produced before the court in the jail.

Khadija Shah and other suspects, who have been released on bail, also attended the court proceedings in jail.

The court directed the prosecution to ensure the appearance of all the suspects on next hearing for distribution of the copies of the challan.

Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking and vandalizing the corps commander house, during the last year protests on May 9, 2023.

