Jul 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper steady as weak dollar counters sluggish demand in China

Reuters Published 08 Jul, 2024 05:10pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices were steady on Monday as the market balanced a weaker dollar against persisting weak demand signals from top metals consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $9,953 a metric ton by 1015 GMT after touching a three-week peak on Friday.

“For copper, the long and medium-term picture look highly supportive, but there are a lot of question marks about high inventory levels,” said WisdomTree commodity strategist Nitesh Shah.

“The market is looking for some strong signals about more support from the government at the plenum meeting this month. It looks like we could be in a range-bound situation until we get a clear catalyst for prices to rally.”

Investors are hoping that additional stimulus measures will be announced at China’s key third plenum meeting on July 15-18.

Lacklustre demand in China has led to an inventory build-up, with deliverable stocks in SHFE warehouses not far from a four-year peak touched last month.

Copper hits three-week high on interest rate hopes

A survey by Shanghai Metals Market showed an unexpected decline in copper cable and wire producers’ operation rates last week.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange shed 0.3% to 79,930 yuan ($10,995.25) a ton.

A weaker dollar, however, offered support, making dollar-priced commodities less expensive for buyers using other currencies.

The dollar slipped after data on Friday showed U.S. job growth slowed marginally in June while the unemployment rate rose, boosting bets that the Federal Reserve could begin cutting interest rates in September.

In other metals, LME aluminium and lead were both little changed at $2,536.50 and $2,238 a ton respectively, zinc shed 0.6% to $2,982.50, nickel rose 0.3% to $17,400 and tin was up 0.9% at $34,170.

Copper Copper prices copper import LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper steady as weak dollar counters sluggish demand in China

Taxes: Aurangzeb for breaking IMF bailout cycle

Trading resumes at PSX after fire incident causes suspension

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

OGDC revitalises oil producing Kunnar-11 well in Sindh

PSX chief Farrukh H. Khan set to join Jazz as CFO

Israeli tanks storm Gaza City districts, residents report heavy fire

Building housing brokerage houses suffers ‘limited damage’, says PSX amid fire incident

2024 could be world’s hottest year as June breaks records

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Oil slips as Gaza talks ease supply worries; Hurricane Beryl in focus

Read more stories