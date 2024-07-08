AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.47%)
DFML 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
DGKC 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
FCCL 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.79%)
FFBL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.69%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
NBP 46.92 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (8.49%)
OGDC 132.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.8%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PPL 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
PTC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.24%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
TREET 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,496 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 27,202 Decreased By -87.8 (-0.32%)
KSE100 80,213 Decreased By -70 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,712 Decreased By -80 (-0.31%)
Jul 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-07-08

SC asks whether or not govt can promise tax credit and then take it away retrospectively?

Terence J Sigamony Published 08 Jul, 2024 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court was asked to decide whether the government can first encourage businesses to make fresh investments by promising tax credits and then take away the tax credit retrospectively after the companies have made the investments.

A three-member, headed by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan which heard the FBR petition against the SHC judgment after hearing the arguments had reserved the judgment.

By means of the Finance Act, 2018, companies were promised a tax credit equal to ten percent of any investment they made in upgrading and modernising their machinery.

Supertax on rich: SC concerned at ‘no final decision’ by high courts

Based on this promise, a large number of textile companies such as Gul Ahmed, Sapphire, etc.; invested large sums of money in upgrading their plants. Once they had made the investments between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019, the government sought to take away the tax credit, retrospectively.

This was challenged by a large number of companies in the Sindh High Court on the basis that it is wrong, in principle, for the government to promise a benefit to industry if certain investments were made and to thereafter take it away once the investments had actually been made and could no longer be reversed by the companies as the plant and equipment had already been purchased.

The Sindh High Court allowed all the petitions in February 2023. The FBR challenged the SHC verdict before the apex court. FBR’s counsel argued that the legislature had unfettered right to take away any benefits at any time it so chose irrespective of whatever promises had been made.

Advocate Raashid Anwer, representing the textile industry, argued that exactly the same issue had arisen in 1989 when the government had done exactly the same thing. By means of the Finance Act, 1988, companies had been promised the same 10% tax credit if they invested in upgrading their plant and equipment. Thereafter in June 1989, when the companies had already made the investments, the tax credit was retrospectively taken away by means of the Finance Act, 1989.

Raashid argued that in the case of Gulshan Weaving the Sindh High Court held that once the companies had purchased the new machinery, they had done all that they were required to do and hence these transactions were past and closed transactions which could not be reopened. He apprised the bench that the Supreme Court did not set aside that judgement when FBR filed an appeal.

Raashid Anwer also relied on the 1993 Molasses case in the Supreme Court. He contended in that case, the legislature had amended the Customs Act to retrospectively take away certain benefits from importers by adding a new Section 31-A by means of the Finance Act, 1988.

The Parliament had gone to the extent of legislating that the newly inserted Section 31-A was deemed to have taken effect since 1969! Despite this the Supreme Court held that those imports which had been made before the enactment of the Finance Act, 1988 were past and closed transactions and whose benefit could not be taken away, retrospectively.

He also argued that if the government violated its promises, then it would have no credibility and it would have a detrimental effect on future investments, which the country desperately needed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court SC Taxes Companies FBR Tax credit investments businesses Finance Act Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah

Comments

200 characters

SC asks whether or not govt can promise tax credit and then take it away retrospectively?

Azeri firm seeks legislative safeguards for its investment

PM underscores need for boosting seaports’ efficiency

Action ordered against officials involved in over-billing

Private sector’s participation in privatisation of Discos: World Bank agrees to extend financial support under NLTA

Latest scanners on ports: FBR directed to prioritise installation

Omer’s house raided after ATC Sargodha issues arrest warrants

Defamation suit: ADSJ Lahore summons FBR officers

Special Judge C&ET Karachi to take up tax fraud case on 27th

OMAP concerned at budget impacts on industry

Read more stories