Sharjeel for prompt completion of BRTS projects

KARACHI: Two separate high-level meetings regarding the Yellow Line BRT and Red Line BRT were held under the chairmanship of Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

In the meetings, the progress of the ongoing work on Lot One and Lot Two, as well as the biogas and depot of the Red Line, was reviewed.

In the meeting, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon asked all stakeholders to speed up the ongoing work on Lot One and Lot Two, the biogas project, and the depot of the Red Line. He urged them to work day and night and to check the progress of the work daily. Instructions for regular reporting were issued.

Speaking at the meeting, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Mass Transit, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that the prompt completion of the BRTS projects is the top priority of the Sindh government. He emphasized that work on the BRTS should be expedited, with day and night shifts to ensure the projects are completed promptly.

He said that all stakeholders should report on a daily basis to ensure the speedy completion of work on the BRTs. Additionally, the work on preparing the Red Line depots should also be expedited.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the cause of delay in the Yellow Line BRT work should be identified immediately to ensure early completion of the work, and any kind of deficiency in the quality of work should be not be allowed.

The meetings were attended by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, Sindh Mass Transit Authority MD Kamal Dayo, officials of Trans Karachi, contractors, and international consultants.

