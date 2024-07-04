AIRLINK 89.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.73%)
BOP 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
DFML 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.85%)
DGKC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.67%)
FCCL 23.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.61%)
FFBL 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
GGL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.23%)
HASCOL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.48%)
HBL 133.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
HUBC 166.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
KOSM 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
OGDC 137.23 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.32%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.12%)
PIBTL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
PPL 125.35 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.54%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.68%)
PTC 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.5%)
SEARL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
SNGP 69.80 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.48%)
SSGC 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TPLP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.46%)
TRG 62.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.31%)
UNITY 31.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,551 Increased By 50.3 (0.59%)
BR30 27,529 Increased By 108.1 (0.39%)
KSE100 80,727 Increased By 493.8 (0.62%)
KSE30 25,971 Increased By 171.3 (0.66%)
Jul 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-04

Sharjeel for prompt completion of BRTS projects

Recorder Report Published 04 Jul, 2024 07:49am

KARACHI: Two separate high-level meetings regarding the Yellow Line BRT and Red Line BRT were held under the chairmanship of Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

In the meetings, the progress of the ongoing work on Lot One and Lot Two, as well as the biogas and depot of the Red Line, was reviewed.

In the meeting, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon asked all stakeholders to speed up the ongoing work on Lot One and Lot Two, the biogas project, and the depot of the Red Line. He urged them to work day and night and to check the progress of the work daily. Instructions for regular reporting were issued.

Speaking at the meeting, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Mass Transit, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that the prompt completion of the BRTS projects is the top priority of the Sindh government. He emphasized that work on the BRTS should be expedited, with day and night shifts to ensure the projects are completed promptly.

He said that all stakeholders should report on a daily basis to ensure the speedy completion of work on the BRTs. Additionally, the work on preparing the Red Line depots should also be expedited.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the cause of delay in the Yellow Line BRT work should be identified immediately to ensure early completion of the work, and any kind of deficiency in the quality of work should be not be allowed.

The meetings were attended by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, Sindh Mass Transit Authority MD Kamal Dayo, officials of Trans Karachi, contractors, and international consultants.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sharjeel Inam Memon BRT BRT Project Red Line BRT Karachi electric buses Yellow Line BRTS Sindh Senior Minister

Comments

200 characters

Sharjeel for prompt completion of BRTS projects

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Amendment to SOEs law approved

July-May of FY 2023-24: $7.547bn borrowed from multiple financing sources

Export growth: MoC angry with MoF for ignoring its budget proposals

PIACL sell-off: Govt to decide shares percentage after bids

Oil falls on concerns of weaker demand forecasts, slowing US economy

Govt has decided to shut down PSM, Senate panel told

FBR to sideline dozens of its ‘corrupt’ officials

Power load: PD submits revised proposal to Cabinet for rate cut

KE to provide 40MW to NSCL through STDC: Nasir

Read more stories