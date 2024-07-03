AIRLINK 89.50 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.87%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
DFML 43.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
DGKC 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.69%)
FCCL 22.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FFBL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.18%)
FFL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
HASCOL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
HBL 127.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.79%)
HUBC 164.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.49%)
HUMNL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
KOSM 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
MLCF 37.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 136.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.19%)
PAEL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1%)
PIBTL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.45%)
PPL 124.93 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.94%)
PRL 23.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
PTC 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
SEARL 59.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.56%)
SNGP 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.45%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TRG 62.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.56%)
UNITY 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.67%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,478 Increased By 49.6 (0.59%)
BR30 27,142 Increased By 178.7 (0.66%)
KSE100 79,875 Increased By 321.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,681 Increased By 97.5 (0.38%)
Jul 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-03

JCP recommends name of Justice Aalia for LHC CJ

Terence J Sigamony Published 03 Jul, 2024 07:19am

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), on Tuesday, unanimously, recommended Justice Aalia Neelum’s name for the position of chief justice of Lahore High Court (LHC), said the sources.

She will be the first-ever woman top judge of the LHC after approval by the Parliamentary Committee on Judges’ Appointment.

The sources said that the Commission has also unanimously proposed Justice Shafi Muhammad Siddiqui’s name for the post of Sindh High Court (SHC) top judge. The slot was vacated after the elevation of SHC CJ Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi as judge of the Supreme Court with Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan.

A meeting of the Judicial Commission was held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Justice Neelum is third in the seniority list of the LHC after the elevation of former LHC CJ Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan to the Supreme Court. She was born on 12 November 1966. He obtained his LLB degree from Punjab University in 1995. She was enrolled as an advocate on 1st February 1996. Justice Aalia Neelum will serve until November 11, 2028.

After Justice Shahzad’s elevation, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan was appointed as the acting CJ of the LHC by President Asif Ali Zardari under Article 196. Justice Shujaat Ali Khan will retire on April 26, 2026, while Justice Najafi is retiring on September 14, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC Judicial Commission of Pakistan JCP Justice Aalia Neelum

Comments

200 characters

JCP recommends name of Justice Aalia for LHC CJ

Sugar export: 100pc receipt of export proceeds in advance made mandatory

Islamabad Airport outsourcing: No exemption to ministry from PPRA rules

Minority stakes sell: PM directs Petroleum, Finance divisions to prepare plan

Anti-smuggling initiative: FBR extends LEAs’ powers up to June 30, 2025

Sale of govt-allotted immovable properties: Scope of WHT exemption expanded

After the end of IMF deal: Reforms agenda will be placed before nation: MoS

Pakistan, Afghan rulers re-establish contact for talks

PM wants expansion of bilateral trade with Tajikistan

FBR, PRAs at loggerheads over harmonization of tax collection

There can’t be justice ‘without looking at whole elections’: Justice Mansoor

Read more stories