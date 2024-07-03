AIRLINK 88.73 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.35%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.75%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.93%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (6.46%)
DGKC 90.48 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.79%)
FCCL 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
FFBL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.43%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
GGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
HASCOL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
HBL 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.84%)
HUBC 164.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.15%)
HUMNL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.51%)
KEL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
KOSM 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.41%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
OGDC 136.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.81%)
PPL 123.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.37%)
PRL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
PTC 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1%)
SNGP 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.89%)
UNITY 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
BR100 8,429 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,963 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 79,553 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 25,584 No Change 0 (0%)
Jul 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-03

SED to launch online coordination with institutions in New York

Recorder Report Published 03 Jul, 2024 07:35am

KARACHI: In a significant development, the Sindh Education Department has decided to launch an online coordination program with educational institutions in New York.

This initiative aims to promote mutual learning opportunities by connecting schools in both regions. The decision was made during a meeting between Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah and New York State Assembly Deputy Speaker Phil Ramos, who was accompanied by a 32-member delegation. The meeting was held at a private hotel in Karachi on Tuesday.

Secretary School Education Sindh Zahid Ali Abbasi, Secretary College Education Sadaf Anees Shaikh, Chief Program Manager RSU Dr. Junaid Samoon, and other officers were also present in the meeting.

The 32-member delegation included Alec Brook-Krasny, Dr. Ijaz Ahmed of the American Pakistani Community, Imtiaz Rahi, Imtiaz Pirzada, Aamir Memon and others. Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah briefed the delegation on the educational challenges in Sindh and highlighted the construction of state-of-the-art buildings for 108 flood-affected schools with the support of USAID. He emphasized the potential for increased cooperation under a virtual system, enabling schools to learn from each other.

The delegation agreed to establish online coordination between schools in Sindh and New York, starting with one government and one private school in the first phase. This virtual connectivity will enable teachers and students to exchange information and ideas.

New York State Assembly Deputy Speaker Phil Ramos assured full support from the New York community and suggested that online conferencing can facilitate cultural exchange, technical education, and short courses between American and Pakistani educational institutions.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to promote people-to-people communication and mutual understanding between Pakistan and America.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sindh Education Department SED

Comments

200 characters

SED to launch online coordination with institutions in New York

Sugar export: 100pc receipt of export proceeds in advance made mandatory

Islamabad Airport outsourcing: No exemption to ministry from PPRA rules

Minority stakes sell: PM directs Petroleum, Finance divisions to prepare plan

Anti-smuggling initiative: FBR extends LEAs’ powers up to June 30, 2025

Sale of govt-allotted immovable properties: Scope of WHT exemption expanded

After the end of IMF deal: Reforms agenda will be placed before nation: MoS

Pakistan, Afghan rulers re-establish contact for talks

PM wants expansion of bilateral trade with Tajikistan

FBR, PRAs at loggerheads over harmonization of tax collection

There can’t be justice ‘without looking at whole elections’: Justice Mansoor

Read more stories