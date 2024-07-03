SED to launch online coordination with institutions in New York

KARACHI: In a significant development, the Sindh Education Department has decided to launch an online coordination program with educational institutions in New York.

This initiative aims to promote mutual learning opportunities by connecting schools in both regions. The decision was made during a meeting between Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah and New York State Assembly Deputy Speaker Phil Ramos, who was accompanied by a 32-member delegation. The meeting was held at a private hotel in Karachi on Tuesday.

Secretary School Education Sindh Zahid Ali Abbasi, Secretary College Education Sadaf Anees Shaikh, Chief Program Manager RSU Dr. Junaid Samoon, and other officers were also present in the meeting.

The 32-member delegation included Alec Brook-Krasny, Dr. Ijaz Ahmed of the American Pakistani Community, Imtiaz Rahi, Imtiaz Pirzada, Aamir Memon and others. Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah briefed the delegation on the educational challenges in Sindh and highlighted the construction of state-of-the-art buildings for 108 flood-affected schools with the support of USAID. He emphasized the potential for increased cooperation under a virtual system, enabling schools to learn from each other.

The delegation agreed to establish online coordination between schools in Sindh and New York, starting with one government and one private school in the first phase. This virtual connectivity will enable teachers and students to exchange information and ideas.

New York State Assembly Deputy Speaker Phil Ramos assured full support from the New York community and suggested that online conferencing can facilitate cultural exchange, technical education, and short courses between American and Pakistani educational institutions.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to promote people-to-people communication and mutual understanding between Pakistan and America.

