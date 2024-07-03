Activities at Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 114,952 tonnes of cargo comprising 70,349 tonnes of import cargo and 44,603 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hour ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 70,349 comprised of 39,849 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 30,500 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 44,603 comprised of 35,653 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 100 tonnes of B Bulk Cargo & 8,850 tonnes of Clinkers.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Cma Cgm Pegasus, Mt Lahore & Clean Thrasher berth at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 02 ships namely, Cma Cgm Attila & Oocl Nagoya sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Afra Rossie and Gc Argon left the port on today morning while another container ship ‘MSC Tavvishi’ is expected to sail in the morning.

Cargo volume of 138,951 tonnes, comprising 87,093 tonnes imports cargo and 51,858 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,328 Containers (542 TEUs Imports and 1,786 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Hanyu Camellia and Al-Salam-II carrying Chemicals and Gas oil are expected to take berths at respectively EVTL and FOTCO on today 02nd July, while three more container ships, Maersk Cape Town, MSC Fie X and W-Kyrenia are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 3rd June, 2024.

