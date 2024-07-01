969MW Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project: Some serious design flaws identified

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is said to have identified serious design flaws in 969MW Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) with the Chinese company and asked for early rectification of faults, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

The project was built at a cost of over Rs 500 billion with a delay of several years because of faults, leading to its complete or partial shut down periodically and has been unavailable since first week of May this year.

A two member Committee comprising former Federal Secretary, Shahid Khan and Secretary Water Resources, Syed Ali Murtaza is probing the project’s faults on the directions of Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif who had also visited the project a couple of weeks ago to get an update on it.

The Committee has also been asked to ascertain the reasons for delay in submission of the findings/ report of the Panel of Experts, hired in 2022 to find out the reasons for the blockage in the tailrace tunnel.

On June 28, 2024, a representative of National Power Control Centre (NPCC), the System Operator (SO) stated during the public hearing on FCA for the month of May 2024 that hydel generation remained below the projections due to close of 969 MW NJHPP. The financial impact of shut down of NJHPP has been calculated at Rs 55 billion per annum.

According to sources, Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif who undertook a crucial visit to China during first week of June, raised the issue of NJHPP with the top boss of the Chinese companies China Energy / China Gezhouba Group which built the project.

“Prime Minister raised the issue of serious design flaws in Neelum Jhelum HPP and asked them to rectify the fault to make the project operational as soon as possible,” the sources said adding that Chairman Gezhouba Group committee to investigate the matter and submit a report.

He further stated that M/s Sinosure had increased deductible insurance because of payment delays to IPPs, which was causing delay in Azad-Pattan HPP.

On June 12, 2024 Chairman, Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) visited Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project. He reached Dam (Weir) site of the Project located at Nauseri, Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The Chairman visited the de-watered head race tunnel to inspect and review damages that may have occurred to the tunnel. He was accompanied by Project Manager, Neelum Jhelum Consultants James Stevenson.

The Consultants, the Contractors and the Project Team briefed the Chairman about the progress achieved so far. He was briefed that de-watering of 48-Km long head race tunnel has been completed from the elevation of 1012 feet to 607 feet above mean sea level.

Subsequently, inspection of the head race tunnel has commenced. The process for engaging international experts has also been initiated, as directed by the Prime Minister during his visit

According to WAPDA, Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project was constructed in a weak geological and seismic-prone area. Decrease in headrace tunnel pressure led to suspension of electricity generation from May . Prior to its suspension, the Project had provided more than 20 billion units of clean and green electricity to the National Grid since 2018. The project had also touched generation level of 1040 MW.

Last week, some questions were sent to the spokesperson for answers, who noted that the questions have been sent to the concerned quarters. However, WAPDA did not send any reply to those questions till the filing of this story.

