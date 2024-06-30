AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
Security plan for Muharram finalised; 502 places declared sensitive

Safdar Rasheed Published 30 Jun, 2024 02:58am

LAHORE: In order to maintain law and order situation during the month of Muharram, the Punjab government has finalized the security plan. Important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Home Secretary Punjab Noor Ul Amin Mengal to ensure the best security arrangements and review the preparations for Muharram.

On this occasion, the Punjab Home Department issued security guidelines for Muharram. According to the details, 37,376 Majalis and 10,426 processions will be held in Punjab, for which a security plan has been finalized. The Secretary Home directed strict implementation of foolproof security arrangements and SOPs across the province.

Mengal said that processions or gatherings will only be allowed at designated places and routes to ensure security. It was decided in the meeting that Section 144 will be enforced throughout Punjab during Muharram. As many as 502 places in the province have been declared sensitive where army and Rangers will also be deployed. Mengal directed that peace committees should be mobilized in the districts to ensure the implementation of all SOPs.

