NADRA Chairman visits Central Police Office

LAHORE: Chairman National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar visited the Central Police Office on Saturday.

The NADRA Chairman visited the Police Martyrs’ Memorial and paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of Punjab Police martyrs.

During a meeting with IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, discussions were held to further enhance strategic partnership, data information sharing and mutual cooperation in cyber security and other professional affairs.

Anwar said that NADRA’s data sharing in identification of criminals and terrorist elements, verification of citizens and policing issues is highly commendable.

After the meeting, Munir Afsar also visited Abshar Khidmat Markaz Shadman, Special Initiative Police Station, and Saiban Gulberg. Chairman NADRA, while reviewing the public service delivery projects of Punjab Police highly appreciated their performance.

Souvenirs were exchanged between IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and NADRA Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024