PM skips session as NA passes resolution against Congress

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif skipped an important session as the National Assembly on Friday passed a counter resolution condemning a recent resolution by the United States House of Representatives, calling for a probe into the February 8 controversial elections.

Minutes before the resolution was moved in the house by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member Shaista Pervaiz Malik, the prime minister left the house, while his deputy Ishaq Dar, who is also the foreign minister, remained seated, leaving the matter to the party’s benchers.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) members opposed the resolution tooth nail and shouted full-throated slogans of “probe into cypher” – a diplomatic cable sent to the then prime minister Imran Khan.

The PTI members tore apart the copies of the resolution and tossed them in the air and kept shouting “cypher!”, “who will save Pakistan, Imran Khan! Imran Khan!” etc.

Pakistan questions timing after US lawmakers call for probe into general elections

A day ago, while speaking in the National Assembly, the deputy prime minister Dar had expressed anger over the resolution by the United States House of Representatives.

However, on Friday, neither Dar nor any other senior minister bothered to introduce the counter resolution in the house nor minced a single word, and instead allowed the party backbenchers to speak on the government-sponsored counter resolution.

Shaista Pervaiz Malik, the party’s female MNA elected on a seat reserved for women, read out the resolution and said that the US resolution displayed a complete ignorance of Pakistan’s electoral process.

“The house takes notice of the resolution passed by the US House of Representatives concerning Pakistan,” she declared.

She argued that such interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs was inappropriate and unbecoming of global powers, adding, “This kind of meddling in our country’s internal matters is unacceptable.”

“It is not appropriate for any global power to interfere in the internal affairs of another country.”

Amid opposition uproar, Malik responded by highlighting the global violations of human rights. “Just as we condemn human rights violations around the world, we should denounce this interference,” she added.

“It is shameful that Pakistan’s sovereignty is under attack and some among us are encouraging this assault. It is regrettable that foreign powers are meddling in our internal matters, and we must deter them,” she added.

Malik urged everyone to condemn these actions, saying “we should all denounce these steps, but some are supporting foreign interference, which questions our nation’s sovereignty.”

Shagufta Jumani, a Pakistan People’s Party MNA elected on seats reserved for women, said that those who are not supporting this resolution have no right to call themselves Pakistanis.

“This is our country, and they should stop interfering,” she said amid opposition members’ “Cipher! Cipher! Shame! Shame!,” slogans.

At the onset of the session, the PTI-backed SIC lawmakers condemned the recent statement by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, in which, he “irresponsibly” declared that Pakistan would carry out cross-border strikes in Afghanistan to target terrorists.

Speaking on a point of order, the opposition leader in NA, Omar Ayub said that condemned the defence minister’s statement and also sought an apology from him, saying such reckless rhetoric is not only inflammatory but also endangers the fragile peace and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“Khawaja Asif’s statement has the potential to escalate tensions and spark a wave of terrorism, reversing the efforts made towards regional stability and peace,” Omar Ayub said.

“Our focus should be on dialogue and collaboration with our Afghan brothers to combat terrorism, not on threats of unilateral military action,” insisted the opposition leader. Another senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser said that Khawaja Asif’s statement is not just irresponsible, it is a dangerous provocation that threatens to destabilize our region further.

“Cross-border strikes are not a solution to the menace of terrorism. They will only exacerbate the situation and lead to further loss of innocent lives on both sides of the border,” he added.

Qaiser called for working together to ensure peace and security in the region, respecting each other’s sovereignty and fostering mutual trust.

Responding to the opposition, Asif said that terrorism is being exported from Afghanistan to Pakistan, and asserted Pakistan’s right to respond in kind.

“Two days ago, I mentioned that terrorism is being exported from Afghanistan to our land, and there is evidence of terrorist hideouts there. We also have the right to retaliate in defence of our people,” he added.

He said that if both countries want to maintain brotherly relations, nothing could be better, adding Asad Qaiser and the opposition should not politicise this issue as “it concerns our blood”.

He said that if they choose to side with terrorists, it will be clear that they support terrorism, alleging the PTI has ties with the Taliban and had brought 6,000 members of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to Pakistan.

This angered the PTI lawmakers, who staged a token walkout from the house, saying the minister should think twice before making allegations against a political party.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024