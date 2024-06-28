KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR26.368 billion and the number of lots traded was 17,712.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 11.816 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 6.006 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.602 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.492 billion), Silver (PKR 1.487 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.269 billion), Copper (PKR 164.337million), Japan Equity (PKR 154.444 million), DJ (PKR 121.016 million), Natural Gas (PKR 80.312million), SP 500 (PKR 80.139 million), Palladium (PKR 51.940 million)and Brent (PKR 41.964 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 5lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 5.217 million were traded.

