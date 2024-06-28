Various sectors ‘Govt working diligently without discrimination’

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Thursday said that the current government is working diligently without discrimination in various sectors, including education and health, for a strong future.

Economic stability is no longer a choice; it is essential for our survival and prosperity.

He expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of the three-day international conference at Lahore College for Women University.

The conference was convened on the subject of current issues related to global economic development, environmental conservation, and social equality.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that the government is determined to implement policies that link economic development with environmental conservation and social equality. The current government is working diligently without discrimination in various sectors, including education and health, for a strong future.

Executive Director Akhuwat Doctor Amjad Saqib, Vice Chancellor Lahore College for Women University Professor Doctor Shagufta Naz, Dean of Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Doctor Muhammad Afzal, Doctor Shahid Mahmood, Professor Sajjad Rashid Ahmed of Punjab University, Doctor Shakil Hayat, Doctor Shahid, and students participated.

