AIRLINK 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
DFML 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
DGKC 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.66%)
FCCL 22.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 34.07 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.98%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HASCOL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
HBL 124.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.22%)
HUBC 164.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.91%)
MLCF 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 136.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.37%)
PAEL 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
PIBTL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.97%)
PPL 118.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.19%)
PRL 23.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.1%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.45%)
SEARL 57.15 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
SNGP 64.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
TRG 62.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.55%)
UNITY 29.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.85%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 8,336 Increased By 43.8 (0.53%)
BR30 26,610 Increased By 65.9 (0.25%)
KSE100 78,689 Increased By 413.2 (0.53%)
KSE30 25,532 Increased By 150.2 (0.59%)
Jun 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: some buying at PSX, KSE-100 up over 400 points

BR Web Desk Published 27 Jun, 2024 11:35am

Positive sentiment prevailed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the parliament passed the budget for fiscal year 2024-2025. The benchmark KSE-100 index gained over 400 points during the opening hours of the trading session on Thursday.

At 10:30am, the benchmark index was hovering at 78,695.00, an increase of 419.36 points or 0.54%. It earlier hit an intra-day high of 78,978.60.

Buying was witnessed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs.

On Wednesday, the National Assembly approved 117 demands for grants worth Rs6.87 trillion to meet expenditures of various federal ministries and their departments during the financial year ending June 30, 2025 by rejecting all the cut motions of opposition.

On Wednesday, the PSX witnessed bullish sentiment, as the benchmark KSE-100 index closed higher by 335 points to settle at 78,275.65.

Globally, Asian shares fell and bond yields spiked on nervousness about inflation on Thursday, while the yen’s slide past 160-per-dollar had currency traders bracing for Japan to step in and steady it.

The jittery mood had frothy sectors of financial markets especially vulnerable and Nasdaq futures dropped 0.5%.

Shares in bellwether chipmaker Micron Technology slid 8% in US after-hours trade as it met rather than topped lofty revenue expectations.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.5%, with some of the largest losses in Australia where rate sensitive stocks sank following Wednesday’s data showing a surprise jump in inflation.

This is an intra-day update

stock market PSX KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index psx companies KSE-100 index KSE 100 companies Pakistan Stock Market

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: some buying at PSX, KSE-100 up over 400 points

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

FBR to impose sales tax on stationery items

Retired govt employees’ pensions: Notification likely to be issued very soon

Chinese industries’ transfer to Pakistan: PM allows JV project

FBR to create 25 posts of ‘commissioner refund’

Rs82bn TFCs issue: OGDCL sets stringent conditions for proposed rollover

KE’s rights acquisition: SECP says its ‘suspicions’ not eased yet

KE demands Sindh govt make Rs10.5bn payment

Qamar elected chairman of NA finance panel

Read more stories