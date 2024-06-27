AIRLINK 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
Rupee largely stable against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 278.38 against the greenback in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published June 27, 2024 Updated June 27, 2024 04:16pm

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At close, the local unit settled at 278.38, a gain of Re0.02 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee had closed at 278.40 after a gain of Re0.10.

In recent weeks, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 against the dollar as Pakistan moves forward with its plan to win a longer and larger International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

In a key development, the National Assembly approved 117 demands for grants worth Rs6.87 trillion to meet expenditures of various federal ministries and their departments during the financial year ending June 30, 2025 by rejecting all the cut motions of opposition.

Globally, the yen languished near a 38-year low on Thursday and struggled on the weaker side of 160 per dollar, keeping markets on alert for any signs of intervention from Japanese authorities to prop up the currency.

In the broader market, the dollar was on the front foot and stood near an eight-week high against a basket of currencies, helped in part by a weaker yen and as it rose in step with US Treasury yields.

The dollar index meanwhile hovered near a roughly two-month high and steadied at 106.05, drawing support from elevated US Treasury yields.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were largely steady on Thursday as a surprise build in US stockpiles fuelled fears about slow demand from the world’s top oil consumer and countered supply concerns stoked by escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Brent crude oil futures were up 43 cents, or 0.5%, at $85.68 a barrel by 0850 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 42 cents, or 0.5%, to $81.32. Both benchmarks had settled slightly higher on Wednesday.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a 3.6 million barrel jump in the country’s crude oil stocks last week.

