117 demands of grants approved by lower house

  • Opposition members severely criticise government on the failure of various ministries and its departments
Naveed Butt Published June 27, 2024 Updated June 27, 2024 09:28am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly approved 117 demands for grants worth Rs6.87 trillion to meet expenditures of various federal ministries and their departments during the financial year ending June 30, 2025 by rejecting all the cut motions of opposition.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb tabled the demands for grants of various ministries in the house for approval.

The house approved the demands with a majority.

Rs34.56trn charged expenditures presented in NA

The opposition members moved more than 55 cut motions on the 12 demands of Rs41.7 billion of the Cabinet Division. The members of opposition parties also moved 97 cut-motions on two demands of Rs701.1 billion of the Ministry of Energy (Power and Petroleum Divisions) in the House.

The opposition members moved 77 cut-motions on one demand of Rs681.75 billion of the Power Division and 20 cut motion on one demand of Rs19.3 billion of the Petroleum Division.

The finance minister opposed all the cut-motions of opposition on demands of various ministries, divisions and departments.

After voice voting, the house rejected all the cut-motions of the opposition members.

During the discussion on the cut-motions, the opposition members severely criticised the government on the failure of various ministries and its departments.

The demands were related to Defense Division, Communications, Federal Education and Professional Training, Climate Change, Geological Survey of Pakistan, National Heritage and Culture Division, Housing and Works Division, Human Rights Division, Industries and Production, Information and Broadcasting Division, IT and Telecommunication Division, Combined Civil Armed Forces, Inter Provincial Coordination Division, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Division, Maritime Affairs Division, Narcotics Control Division, National Assembly, The Senate, National Health Services, Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Parliamentary Affairs Division, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division, Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, Privatization Division, Pakistan Railways, Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division, Science and Technology Division, States and Frontier Regions, Water Resources Division, Aviation Division and Commerce Division, etc.

117 demands of grants approved by lower house

